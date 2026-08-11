Land Communications Deploys Dielectric OptiLoad Systems At Two Texas Stations

RAYMOND, Maine—Dielectric has completed two high-profile OptiLoad deployments in Texas through broadcast systems integrator Land Communications, including the first installation of the company’s new external OptiLoad Heat Exchanger system.

The projects, led by Land Communications owner Donnie Land, showcase how broadcasters can tailor OptiLoad systems to different operational requirements while strengthening RF system protection and improving serviceability.

The first OptiLoad Heat Exchanger installation happened at KAMU-TV in Arlington, Texas, integrated with an OptiLoad Light system to support a new 80kW transmitter deployment for ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 operations. A second deployment at KCIT-TV in Amarillo used the original OptiLoad platform with advanced SNMP and remote monitoring functionality.

Both projects demonstrate the versatility of the OptiLoad product family, which combines water column load technology with intelligent monitoring, automated cooling response and RF system protection capabilities.

“At KAMU, we were installing a very large 80-kilowatt transmitter system in an extremely tight equipment room,” said Land. “There simply wasn’t a practical way to dump that amount of heat into the building and expect the air conditioning to keep up. The external heat exchanger solved that problem completely.”

The stainless-steel external heat exchanger moves thermal energy generated by the OptiLoad system outside the building, reducing HVAC strain inside high-power RF facilities. The compact self-contained unit installs outdoors and connects directly to the indoor OptiLoad Light system through supplied coolant hoses and power connections.

“The system was very straightforward to install,” said Land. “It arrives fully assembled and ready to go. Once connected, it operates automatically. The external unit senses rising heat levels and activates only when needed. It’s a very clean, efficient design.”

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According to Land, the KAMU installation also highlighted the durability and long-term reliability of Dielectric’s liquid-cooled water column load architecture, which serves as the foundation for all OptiLoad systems.

“The load element itself is extremely rugged,” he said. “Dielectric’s water column loads have been proven in the field for decades. That’s one of the biggest advantages of OptiLoad. It’s not relying on traditional resistor elements; it’s built around technology broadcasters already trust.”

While the KAMU deployment used the streamlined OptiLoad Light platform, the KCIT installation in Amarillo leveraged the full OptiLoad system, including SNMP capability, LAN connectivity, remote diagnostics and expanded monitoring functions.

“The standard OptiLoad gives broadcasters access to remote monitoring, internal web interfaces and more advanced system visibility,” said Land. “It provides multiple layers of protection. If operating conditions move outside specifications, whether it’s temperature, coolant flow or another issue, the system can automatically trigger interlocks to protect the transmitter and RF infrastructure.”

OptiLoad systems also provide operational value beyond emergency protection scenarios, said Land. Engineers can use the systems as fully capable station loads during maintenance, troubleshooting and transmitter testing procedures.

“In many cases, we intentionally switch the RF system over to the OptiLoad so we can test transmitter performance or isolate parts of the RF chain,” he said. “The system remains in a ready state continuously, monitoring temperature and RF power. Once RF is introduced, the pumps and cooling systems respond automatically based on demand.”

Dielectric’s new external heat exchanger expands those capabilities into higher-power transmission environments where traditional indoor cooling approaches become impractical.

The KAMU heat exchanger system features corrosion-resistant stainless-steel construction to withstand harsh environmental conditions, including exposure to moisture and salt air common in many southern and coastal regions.

“The stainless-steel structure was an important design decision for long-term durability,” said Land. “This installation demonstrated how flexible the platform can be when you’re dealing with unique site requirements.”