AES Elects David v.R. Bowles as President-Elect for 2027

NEW YORK—The Audio Engineering Society has elected David v.R. Bowles to serve as the group’s new president-elect in 2027.

He’ll join the AES board of directors as president-elect on Jan. 1, then succeed Cesar Lamschtein as the group’s president in 2028. He’ll then serve a year on the board as past president in 2029, followed by a subsequent two-year term as an agency governor.

The society’s newly elected regional vice presidents and governors will serve for two-year terms beginning on Jan. 1, 2027. The new AES vice presidents are: Malik Williams, VP, Eastern Region, U.S./Canada; Jess Berg, VP, Western Region, U.S./Canada; and Merlijn van Veen, VP, Northern Region, Europe.

Newly elected as at-large governors are Helen Caddes, Ivo Marković and Angela Piva. Valerie Tyler was reelected as Secretary.

“As a volunteer-driven professional membership society, the AES board elections are a critical part of our operations,” outgoing AES President Brecht De Man said. “I want to congratulate the elected leaders for 2027 and look forward to working with each of them. I am also very grateful to each and every potential candidate, whether nominated to be on the ballot or not, and hope the Society is always supported by this level of volunteer energy and commitment.”

The members of the 2027 AES board are:

Cesar Lamschtein, president

Brecht De Man, past president

David v.R. Bowles, president-elect

Valerie Tyler, secretary

Jayant Datta, treasurer

Agnieszka Roginska, director

One additional director will be elected by the AES board of governors within the next 60 days.

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In addition to the board members, the following AES members will serve on its 2027 board of governors: