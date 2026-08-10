AES Elects David v.R. Bowles as President-Elect for 2027
Audio engineering group also adds several new governors, regional VPs during annual elections
NEW YORK—The Audio Engineering Society has elected David v.R. Bowles to serve as the group’s new president-elect in 2027.
He’ll join the AES board of directors as president-elect on Jan. 1, then succeed Cesar Lamschtein as the group’s president in 2028. He’ll then serve a year on the board as past president in 2029, followed by a subsequent two-year term as an agency governor.
The society’s newly elected regional vice presidents and governors will serve for two-year terms beginning on Jan. 1, 2027. The new AES vice presidents are: Malik Williams, VP, Eastern Region, U.S./Canada; Jess Berg, VP, Western Region, U.S./Canada; and Merlijn van Veen, VP, Northern Region, Europe.
Newly elected as at-large governors are Helen Caddes, Ivo Marković and Angela Piva. Valerie Tyler was reelected as Secretary.
“As a volunteer-driven professional membership society, the AES board elections are a critical part of our operations,” outgoing AES President Brecht De Man said. “I want to congratulate the elected leaders for 2027 and look forward to working with each of them. I am also very grateful to each and every potential candidate, whether nominated to be on the ballot or not, and hope the Society is always supported by this level of volunteer energy and commitment.”
The members of the 2027 AES board are:
- Cesar Lamschtein, president
- Brecht De Man, past president
- David v.R. Bowles, president-elect
- Valerie Tyler, secretary
- Jayant Datta, treasurer
- Agnieszka Roginska, director
One additional director will be elected by the AES board of governors within the next 60 days.
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In addition to the board members, the following AES members will serve on its 2027 board of governors:
- Masataka Nakahara, VP, Asia-Pacific Region
- Merlijn van Veen, VP, Northern Region, Europe
- Piotr Majdak, VP, Central Region, Europe
- Huseyin Hacihabiboglu, VP, Southern Europe/Middle East/Africa Region
- Ezequiel Morfi, VP, Latin American Region
- Malik Williams, VP, Eastern Region, USA/Canada
- Kelvin Grimble, VP, Central Region, USA/Canada
- Jess Berg, VP, Western Region, USA/Canada
- Jamie Baker, governor
- Fariuska Lira Barully, governor
- Leslie Gaston-Bird: governor
- Helen Caddes, governor
- Gary Gottlieb, governor
- Ivo Marković, governor
- Angela Piva, governor
- Bernarda Ubidia, governor
Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.