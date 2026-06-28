Tegna Wraps Year-Long America’s 250 Celebration with One Hour Special

MCLEAN, Va.—As America marks its historic 250th birthday, Tegna has announced that it will culminate its year-long, cross-platform storytelling initiative “America’s 250: Red, White & YOU” with a one hour special on June 29.

The special will be hosted by Lesli Foster and Lorenzo Hall from Tegna’s WUSA station in Washington, D.C. It will be broadcast and streamed across all Tegna stations beginning June 29.

“Our journalists are uniquely positioned to tell the stories that together create a powerful portrait of who we are as Americans,” said Raquel Amparo, senior vice president of content at Tegna. “`America’s 250: Red, White & YOU’ is a reminder that local journalism creates a shared national experience connecting communities across the country.”

Throughout the year-long initiative, Tegna’s local news teams have shined a light on the neighbors who shape our communities—from passionate educators and artists to dedicated volunteers, veterans and entrepreneurs.

The one-hour special will air during the week of June 29 on Tegna television stations and stream on their digital and Connected TV platforms. An encore presentation will be available in July. Check local listings for air dates and times.