Tegna Wraps Year-Long America’s 250 Celebration with One Hour Special
Local journalism initiative culminates with a June 29 special that will be broadcast and streamed by all the company’s stations
MCLEAN, Va.—As America marks its historic 250th birthday, Tegna has announced that it will culminate its year-long, cross-platform storytelling initiative “America’s 250: Red, White & YOU” with a one hour special on June 29.
The special will be hosted by Lesli Foster and Lorenzo Hall from Tegna’s WUSA station in Washington, D.C. It will be broadcast and streamed across all Tegna stations beginning June 29.
“Our journalists are uniquely positioned to tell the stories that together create a powerful portrait of who we are as Americans,” said Raquel Amparo, senior vice president of content at Tegna. “`America’s 250: Red, White & YOU’ is a reminder that local journalism creates a shared national experience connecting communities across the country.”
Throughout the year-long initiative, Tegna’s local news teams have shined a light on the neighbors who shape our communities—from passionate educators and artists to dedicated volunteers, veterans and entrepreneurs.
The one-hour special will air during the week of June 29 on Tegna television stations and stream on their digital and Connected TV platforms. An encore presentation will be available in July. Check local listings for air dates and times.
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.