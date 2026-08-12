ASG Adds Eran Binyamin Zeitoun as Senior Technical Program Manager

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Systems integrator Advanced Systems Group has tapped Eran Binyamin Zeitoun as senior technical program manager, tasked with leading a new business focused on enterprise media asset and storage systems, newsroom computer systems (NRCs) and media infrastructure solutions for broadcasters and media companies.

He joins ASG after 27 years with Dalet Digital Media Systems, where he was senior infrastructure and solution architect.

"Throughout my career, I've always enjoyed partnering with clients to solve complex technical challenges and helping them build solutions that make their organizations more successful," Zeitoun said. "When I spoke with [ASG Director, Enterprise Storage and Systems] Macky Beheshti and [CEO] Dave Van Hoy, I immediately recognized ASG's collaborative, client-first culture. It reminded me of what I valued most early in my career."

In his new role, Zeitoun will provide technical strategy, solution architecture, program management and client engagement to help customers design and deploy scalable, future-ready media workflows, ASG said.

At Dalet, Zeitoun designed and validated enterprise media and IT solutions for top broadcasters and media organizations worldwide, according to ASG.

“Eran has earned an exceptional reputation throughout the media industry for his technical expertise, integrity, and unwavering commitment to client success," said Beheshti, to whom Zeitoun will report. "His ability to bridge complex technology with real-world business needs makes him an outstanding addition to the team. As we continue expanding our enterprise media consulting capabilities, Eran will help ASG clients confidently navigate evolving workflows, modernize their infrastructure, and maximize the value of their technology investments."

Zeitoun can be reached at eran@asgllc.com.