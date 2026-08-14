Adte and Haystack News Partner on CTV Ads in Runup to Midterms

CTV unified advertising platform Adte has formed an partnership with Haystack News, that will allow Adte’s brand and agency clients to access advertising inventory on the FAST platform.

Haystack News compiles clips from over 400 news providers and builds personalized "My Headlines" playlists based on one’s location, favorite topics, and preferred media sources.

“With the US political season approaching, audience demand for trusted news content continues to grow,” Adte CEO Yanir Yudovich said. “Our relationship with Haystack News further expands Adte’s premium CTV reach, enabling us to deliver highly engaged, highly relevant audiences for our advertisers."

The 2026 election cycle is expected to reach a record $11.6 billion in spending, according to advertising intelligence company AdImpact. CTV continues its ascent as the fastest-growing media channel in political advertising and is projected to reach more than $2.5 billion (23%) this year.

The partnership further expands Adte's inventory and builds on several other agreements announced earlier this year with C15 Studio’s premium FAST sports channels, Paramount+, and Major League Baseball’s MLB TV streaming service.

Through C15 Studio, Adte gained access to premium FAST sports channels F1 Channel, Yahoo! Sports Network, MotoGP Channel, DP World Tour, Triton Poker, and One Championship TV. Adte also became an approved ad serving vendor across Paramount’s entire streaming platform including Pluto TV, Paramount+ originals, first-run shows, current-season programming, and live sports broadcasts.

The company also renewed its partnership with MLB for the second year in a row. Adte purchased 15-second and 30-second midroll advertising inventory on MLB TV for Adte to make available to its wide base of advertisers.