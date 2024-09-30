EMG/Gravity Media Appoints Nathan Spencer Managing Director for American Operations

EMG/Gravity Media, a Netherlands-based provider of production and content, media services and facilities, has appointed Nathan Spencer its new Managing Director of its American operations.

Spencer brings more than 30 years of industry experience and has a strategic vision to lead EMG / Gravity Media’s continued growth and expansion in the U.S. market, the company said.

Jamie Hindhaugh, Regional CEO – UK, USA, Australia & Middle East at EMG/Gravity Media said, “I want to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to Ted Griggs for his leadership, I appreciate his hard work and dedication in ensuring a smooth transition whilst maintaining stability and momentum over the last few months. Ted will continue to oversee existing projects and advise Nathan in the coming months.

“Our commitment to growing our presence in the US remains stronger than ever, and I recognise the incredible talent we have within our teams there. As we embark on this exciting chapter, I am confident that Nathan will harness the potential within our organisation, helping us to drive innovation, foster collaboration, and deliver results.”

As Managing Director, Spencer will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of EMG/Gravity Media’s business in America, including strategic planning, business development, and operational management. He will work closely with the global leadership team to drive innovation, optimise performance, and deliver exceptional value to clients and will work alongside Jamie Hindhaugh to deliver on the combined business’ US objectives, according to the company.

“I am excited to take on this new role at EMG/Gravity Media and lead the talented team in America,” Spencer said. “EMG/Gravity Media has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality broadcast and production solutions, and I look forward to building on this success and exploring new opportunities for growth in the U.S. market.”