Grammy Awards Will Move to ABC in 2027

Disney has signed a new deal with the Recording Academy to move the Grammy Awards from CBS to ABC starting in 2027.

The move leaves CBS with only one of the four major entertainment awards shows—the Tony Awards—and gives ABC the Oscars and now the Grammys (the Emmy Awards rotate yearly among the four major commercial networks).

CBS has been home to the Grammys for 54 years.

Financial terms of the 10-year deal, which also calls for the telecast to stream live on Hulu, were not disclosed. The deal also calls for the Recording Academy to produce multiple Grammy-branded specials and additional new programming for audiences around the world across Disney’s platforms, Disney said.

Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. announced the deal on Thursday.

“As The Walt Disney Co. combines forces with the Recording Academy to open this exciting new chapter in the history of the Grammys, we do so with pride and gratitude,” Walden said. “Live events have never been more important to our culture and industry, and we just acquired one of the crown jewels, adding to our portfolio of world-class programming across all genres.”

Said Mason: “We are completely thrilled to be bringing the Grammys and other new music programming to the Disney ecosystem. We are grateful to our long-standing partners at CBS and now honored to be joining with Disney, an iconic company where creators have always been at the forefront. This partnership represents another important milestone in the Academy’s transformation and growth, and strengthens our ability to fulfill our mission of uplifting and serving music people around the world.”