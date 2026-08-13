Dielectric, Foccus Digital To Feature Two DTV+ Antenna Installations at SET Expo 2026

RAYMOND, Maine—Dielectric and its Brazilian RF integration partner Foccus Digital will highlight two major DTV+ antenna deployments during SET Expo 2026, Aug. 18-20, at the Anhembi Convention Center in São Paulo.

The companies will also showcase Dielectric’s TEM panel antenna for Brazil’s emerging DTV+ broadcast standard.

The exhibit follows the successful installation of two permanent Dielectric DTV+ antenna systems in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Installed by Foccus Digital for TV Globo, the systems went on air ahead of this summer’s World Cup to support live over-the-air DTV+ broadcasts in Brazil’s two largest cities.

The projects represented an important early test of Brazil’s next-generation broadcast platform and Dielectric’s specialized antenna technology. The Rio panel installation wraps around the structure of TV Globo’s tower on Sumaré Hill, while the São Paulo installation uses a 48-panel array in the heart of the city. The systems operate with 25 kW in horizontal polarization and 25 kW in vertical polarization using a MIMO configuration.

“The World Cup projects gave us an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the TEM antenna in real-world DTV+ environments in two of Brazil’s most important television markets,” said Cesar Donato, President of Foccus Digital.

“The results were a success in terms of both signal coverage and the robustness of indoor reception," he added. "At SET Expo, we will use videos, photos and measurements from the Rio and São Paulo installations to show broadcasters what the technology can achieve, while discussing both standard designs and tailor-made projects.”

Dielectric developed the TEM Panel Antenna specifically to address broadcast requirements in the 300 MHz spectrum being used for Brazil’s DTV+ standard. TEM stands for Television Extended Band MIMO, and the antenna supports the horizontally and vertically polarized transmission architecture required for DTV+ deployments.

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Dielectric received orders for the Rio and São Paulo systems in late 2025, setting in motion an aggressive manufacturing, delivery and installation schedule. Dielectric shipped the systems by mid-March as planned, allowing Foccus Digital and TV Globo to complete installation and pre-testing ahead of the World Cup broadcasts in June.

The companies announced their partnership at SET Expo 2025. Foccus Digital provides Dielectric with in-country sales, engineering, integration and service expertise across Brazil, extending Dielectric’s access to broadcasters and creating new opportunities across the complete RF transmission chain.

The relationship extends well beyond DTV+. Foccus Digital is pursuing opportunities for Dielectric involving traditional UHF television systems, FM radio projects, combiners, transmission lines, RF switches and other components required for complete broadcast antenna systems.

The companies have released a promotional video on the project.

See Dielectric and Foccus Digital at SET Expo 2026 booth 37.