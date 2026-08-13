TV Globo Chooses Triveni Digital to Support TV 3.0 Football Tournament Coverage in Brazil

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital has has announced that TV Globo, a leading Brazilian broadcaster, has selected the company’s TV 3.0 broadcast chain and monitoring solutions to support its deployment of next-generation television services.

TV Globo will also leverage Triveni’s GuideBuilder XM, Broadcast Gateway, and StreamScope XM Analyzer to deliver live coverage of the upcoming international football tournament in Brazil.

The two companies did not specify the name of the tournament, but Globo has used Triveni solutions for its TV 3.0 broadcasts and Brazil will be hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 from June 24 to July 25, 2027. Globo has broadcast rights to those matches.

“TV 3.0 represents an important step forward for broadcasting in Brazil, creating new opportunities to deliver richer viewing experiences while expanding the possibilities for broadcasters,” said Jonas Ribeiro, head of infrastructure and telecom projects and products, TV Globo. “Triveni Digital’s solutions have impressed our engineering team with their robustness and extensive feature set, giving us confidence as we deploy these new services across multiple markets. We are excited to have Triveni Digital supporting this important initiative.”

As Brazil transitions to TV 3.0, TV Globo has deployed Triveni Digital’s GuideBuilder XM transport stream encoder, Broadcast Gateway scheduler, and STLP generation solution in Brasilia. In addition, TV Globo will use the StreamScope XM Analyzer to monitor and verify service quality in Brasilia and other cities participating in its TV 3.0 rollout.

The deployment represents a significant milestone for Triveni Digital as Brazil launches what is widely regarded as the world’s most advanced next-generation broadcast television platform. Built on the foundation of ATSC 3.0 and incorporating innovations tailored to the Brazilian market, TV 3.0 is expected to transform how broadcasters deliver high-quality video, immersive audio, interactive applications, and new advertising experiences.

“We’re proud to bring our expertise in deploying ATSC 3.0 technology across the United States to TV Globo as Brazil enters this exciting new chapter in broadcast television,” said Mark Simpson, president and CEO of Triveni Digital. “Being selected to support TV Globo’s TV 3.0 deployment for coverage of one of the world’s largest sporting events is a tremendous honor. We look forward to helping ensure viewers receive the highest-quality television experience while supporting TV Globo’s broader vision for the future of broadcast and streaming. Ultimately, we believe many of the innovations being introduced in Brazil will influence future ATSC 3.0 deployments in the United States and other markets as the next phase of the transition unfolds.”

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Triveni Digital will demonstrate its comprehensive TV 3.0 solution at SET Expo, Aug. 17-20 in São Paulo in booth 66b.