Tegna Names Brian Gregory President and GM of WVEC in Norfolk

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna has announced that Brian Gregory has been named president and general manager at WVEC, Tegna’s ABC affiliate serving the Hampton Roads region of Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, effective December 18.

Gregory will be responsible for overseeing the station’s operations across all platforms, as well as community outreach efforts and driving results for advertisers.

Gregory joins WVEC from KDVR/KWGN in Denver where he served as news director, overseeing a staff of 140 in the news and production department. At KDVR, Gregory’s team produced more than 100 hours of news and local content weekly for all platforms, with a digital-first emphasis and strong record of ratings growth. Under Gregory’s leadership, the newsroom received numerous Edward R. Murrow Awards, including a National Murrow Award in 2021 for Continuing Coverage for reporting on the use of Ketamine by Colorado paramedics to sedate agitated individuals.

Previously, Gregory was news director at KWCH in Wichita, Kansas, where he led the reinvention of the station’s morning news program, which resulted in ratings growth in key demographics. The station was recognized with a National Edward R. Murrow Award for Breaking News and received three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. Earlier in his career, Gregory was executive producer at KOVR in Sacramento, California, and assistant news director at WVLT in Knoxville, Tennessee. He began his career at WJET in Erie, Pennsylvania while attending college.

“Brian brings a proven track record of performance to his new position at WVEC,” said Paul Trelstad, senior vice president, media operations, Tegna. “With more than 25 years of experience in our industry, including more than 20 in news management, his inclusive management style is evident in the results he’s achieved consistently throughout his career. He’ll be an excellent addition to our strong, capable team in Norfolk.”