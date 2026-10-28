Looper Insights Wins U.S. Patent for TV Interface Analytics

LONDON—The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted Looper Insights, a connected-TV Interface Intelligence company, a patent for a method, systems and device for analyzing how titles, apps and other content are placed on the user interface of connected TVs and other devices and for modeling what each position on the screens is worth.

The patent, No. 12,762,878, covers the company’s approach to connecting scanning devices to TVs, set-top boxes and other devices to capture the interface as a viewer sees it, including the screens and menus within apps.

Captured images are sent to Looper's servers, where image and optical character recognition identify each title, app icon and piece of artwork, and match it to a known asset even when the artwork, language or format varies.

Each asset’s placement is recorded by page, row, column and position. Captures carry time and location, so placement can be compared across devices, markets and dates. The patent also covers modeling the relative value of different positions on a screen. Putting a value on this visibility is what Looper's Media Placement Value (MPV) metric is for.

The patent protects part of a capability Looper has been building since before its U.K. priority filing in March 2023. Its value to customers comes from how that capability connects to everything around it.

Looper tracks placement, merchandising, artwork, banners, price and availability across more than 250 connected TV platforms in 25 countries and more than 600 digital storefronts in 120 countries.

Operator storefronts and webstores are tracked on the same schedule and normalized into one view, with up to eight years of price history. Looper maintains curated competitor title lists for each customer, so a title’s visibility is always read against the titles it actually competes with. MPV then turns that visibility into a value.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Customers interrogate this intelligence through Looper AI by using its chat function to ask questions of their data in plain language or connecting it to their own AI agents and systems through MCP and API. Every data feed comes with support and a data license.

More information is available on the company’s website.