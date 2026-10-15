SMPTE Heads to South Africa in Expansion Push

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE said it plans to expand its presence in Africa by staging a pair of industry events in South Africa this month.

On Oct. 15, the organization for media professionals, technologists and engineers will host its first Young Innovators event outside the U.K. with a panel and mixer at the Fak’ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival in Johannesburg.

Ahead of that, on Oct. 12, SMPTE staged an AI white paper brainstorming session at the 17th Durban FilmMart.

“There’s tremendous talent, creativity and innovation coming out of South Africa, and we’re excited to strengthen SMPTE’s connections with this growing community,” SMPTE Executive Director Sally-Ann D’Amato said. “For us, this is about building relationships, opening doors, and making sure the next generation of industry talent has access to the knowledge, resources and global network that SMPTE offers. We see enormous opportunity here, and these events are just the beginning.”

The Oct. 15 panel, to be held in Johannesburg’s Tshimologong Precinct, is titled “Career Pathways in Film, Television & Broadcast in the AI Era” and will feature students who are working to establish a SMPTE student chapter in South Africa. The discussion will explore emerging career opportunities, AI’s impact on media and entertainment and the skills and connections students will need to succeed in a quickly evolving media landscape, SMPTE said.

“A South Africa student chapter is significant because it opens members up to a global community of engineers, creatives and industry leaders, and to the standards that keep our industry connected,” SMPTE South Africa initiative Co-Chair Tami Kusvabadika said. “Broadcasting is changing fast, with technologies like SMPTE ST 2110 and AI reshaping how content is made and delivered. This chapter will make sure our student members are equipped and stay up to date, whether they’re working in a control room, an edit suite or a classroom.”

The Oct. 12 brainstorming session at Durban FilmMart brought industry participants together to explore emerging technologies and their media production implications, SMPTE said.

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Also at the Fak’ugesi Festival, SMPTE will have a presence in Magic Lightbox’s exhibition stand, giving attendees a chance to learn more about its standards, education, membership and global-community building efforts.

“October is a month of firsts for us,” SMPTE South Africa initiative Co-Chair Sondia Viljoen said. “The first African student chapter developing, the first Young Innovators Panel outside of the U.K., and a new beginning. The beginning of new relationships, new possibilities and new pathways towards greater collaboration, industry development and cohesion across the continent and the globe.”

For more information on SMPTE and its global programs, visit the group’s website.