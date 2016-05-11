Madeline Noland Receives ATSC 2016 Bernard Lechner Award

WASHINGTON—LG Electronics’ Senior Director of Standards and Technology Madeline Noland is the 2016 recipient of the Advanced Television Systems Committee’s Bernard J. Lechner Outstanding Contributor Award. Noland, the first woman to be honored with the award, was presented the award during the 2016 ATSC Broadcast Television Conference at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center.

According to the ATSC, the Lechner Award is given to an individual member whose technical and leadership contributions to the ATSC have been “invaluable and exemplary.” Named after the first recipient of the award, this yearly prize is selected by the ATSC Board of Directors.

“Madeline is a natural leader with remarkable management skills,” said Mark Richer, ATSC president. “She uses these skills to forge agreements on challenging technical issues within the collaborative standards development process. Her outstanding leadership in the development of ATSC 3.0 is a key factor in the rapid advancement of the next-generation broadcast standard.”

Noland serves as the chairman of the Specialists Group on Applications and Presentation for ATSC 3.0 (TG3/S34). She leads the effort to develop key ATSC 3.0 features, including vetting of emerging standards for Electronic Service Guides, Content Advisories, Emergency Alerting, Personalization and Companion Devices. She also serves as vice chair of the S31 Specialists Group, helping to frame system requirements for ATSC 3.0.

Previous winners include the previously mentioned Lechner, Dr. Richard Chernock, Art Allison, S. Merrill Weiss, and most recently in 2015 Luke Fay. Check out the full list of winners here.