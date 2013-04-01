NVerzion partners with Ross Video, 360 Systems on integrated system

NVerzion has teamed up with Ross Video and 360 Systems to offer a fully integrated automation, master control/routing, video server and graphics package at the 2013 NAB Show.

Designed to maximize workflow efficiencies and cost-savings for broadcasters, the system can be easily integrated into any existing file-based workflow for seamless operation.

Two packages are currently available. The first includes NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS), 360 Systems' MAXX-500 digital video server and Ross Video's MC1 master control and XPression graphics systems. The second package features CLASS as a cuts-only signal processing system with 360 Systems' MAXX-500 server and Ross Video's NK Series router and XPression graphics. A comprehensive customer-support plan from the companies ensures the continuity of a station's on-air presentation.

See NVerzion at 2013 NAB Show booth N4325.