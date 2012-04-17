Primestream Announces FORK Enhanced Integration With Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 Software

Cross-Platform Support and Intuitive New Interface Enable Users to Browse FORK Content Without Leaving Editor Application

MIAMI -- April 16, 2012 -- At the 2012 NAB Show, Primestream(R) will unveil an enhanced level of integration between its FORK(TM) software platform for managing and automating broadcast workflows and the upcoming release of Adobe(R) Premiere(R) Pro CS6, the acclaimed video editing software for Windows(R) and Mac(R) OS X(R). The integration will allow users to drag and drop clips directly from FORK into Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 and to browse FORK content without leaving the editing application, enabling editors and producers at all types of media organizations to get content to air more quickly and easily, whether they are using Windows or Mac.

Through an intuitive new graphical user interface (GUI), users will be able to search the FORK media asset database quickly from within Adobe Premiere Pro; select clips, bins, or timelines created in the FORK Editor; and simply drag those items into an Adobe Premiere Pro project. When an edited sequence is complete, users can send the project -- ready for air -- to FORK for playout to air or to fulfill a newsroom system placeholder.

"Adobe pioneered nonlinear video editing for broadcasters and creative professionals with its Premiere Pro software, and it's raising the bar again today with the release of Premiere Pro CS6," said Claudio Lisman, Primestream|B4M president and CEO. "Primestream shares Adobe's commitment to enable the world to produce and deliver more creative content, and we're thrilled to introduce this solution to the industry. FORK's new integration with Adobe Premiere Pro brings editing to a level of functionality that surpasses anything we've had with other video editing solutions. This means broadcasters will have a more advanced, efficient, and practical option to contribute content from any Windows or Mac computer."

FORK's enhanced integration with Adobe Premiere Pro creates a user-friendly, cross-platform solution, providing traditional broadcasters such as CBS Sports, evolving online new media outlets, or global newsgathering organizations such as CNN with a more collaborative and efficient workflow.

"Adobe is committed to providing broadcast professionals the tools they need to deliver high-quality productions efficiently," said Al Mooney, product manager for professional video editing at Adobe. "With Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 and FORK, users can produce more substantive content more quickly -- a clear advantage when it comes to getting good stories to air before the competition."

At the 2012 NAB Show, Adobe will reveal more about Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 video tools, expected to ship in the first half of 2012. Redesigned by and for editors, the software combines faster performance with a sleek, customizable user interface and powerful trimming tools that let editors work the way they want to. More information about the top new features in the upcoming Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 is available at: http://success.adobe.com/en/na/programs/events/1203_16108_nab.html.

The enhanced integration between FORK and Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 will be on display at the 2012 NAB Show at Primestream's booth (SL6605) and Adobe's booth (SL2624). More information about Primestream and B4M products is available at www.b4m.com or www.primestream.com.

# # #

About Primestream

Primestream broadcast software solutions offer a seamless end-to-end platform for digital acquisition of live and file-based video content, media asset management, editing, logging, control room and master control playback, smartphone and tablet video contribution, publishing to the Web, and dynamic archiving. The company's portfolio includes the B4M FORK(TM) suite of applications, as well as Mobile2Air, ControlStation(TM), and the cloud based FORK Xchange(TM). Deployed in more than 300 broadcast operations across 40 countries, Primestream's proven solutions are implemented by some of the world's leading broadcasters, uplink services providers, online digital media operations, and production/post-production facilities. For more information, visit http://www.primestream.com and b4m.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/FORK_AdobePremierePro.zip

ENDS