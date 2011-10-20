Wohler's New ARIB B37 Captioning Solution for South America at CAPER 2011

SAN FRANCISCO -- Oct. 20, 2011 -- Teaming with Wohler Technologies at CAPER 2011, Brazil's EITV (Entertainment and Interactivity for Digital TV) will be showcasing the first complete B37 integrated closed-captioning solution consistent with the newly adopted ARIB STD-B37 and ABNT/CEE-85 complement of NBR 15610 standards, on its stand J-50.

Designed specifically for the South American market, Wohler's HDCC-B37MULTI card is the first solution available that enables broadcasters to satisfy the requirements of newly enacted legislation for captioning within this region, while also addressing the unique challenges of providing ARIB-B37 captions to HD video both for distribution and broadcast.

In this collaborative effort, Wohler provides a hardware layer that performs decoding and encoding of CEA-608/708 and B37 closed-captioning data to and from HD/SD-SDI video signals in broadcast facilities; while EITV provides the "glue" and services required to connect to captioning sources including automation systems, prepared-captions file servers, and live captioning systems and providers.

The two companies' joint B37 captioning solution installs smoothly, operates simply, and eases the burden of managing captioning data effectively, offering huge benefits to broadcast facilities looking to upgrade their current captioning capabilities.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

