AURALEX INCREASES OPERATIONS WITH NEW HEADQUARTERS

Move Supports Company's Growth, Streamlines Workflow and Increases Warehouse Space

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, SEPTEMBER 7, 2011 - Auralex Acoustics, Inc., the industry leader in innovative sound control solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its new 25,000-square-foot corporate headquarters in Indianapolis, IN. Executives from Auralex Acoustics will be available to discuss the new location in further detail during CEDIA 2011 (Booth 1017).

"This move is part of Auralex's continued commitment to its customers, reps and partners," says Eric Smith, founder and president of Auralex Acoustics. "The new space allows for greater operational capacity, which translates into greater opportunities to provide better service to our customers."

The new space, located only a few miles from the previous location, offers an improved office layout that promotes a quieter and more personal work space. This enables Auralex to provide a better customer experience and quicker response time as a result of a more efficient in-house workflow.

The new location also features a larger warehouse space, allowing Auralex t store more products. The updated layout also promotes a quicker turnaround time, resulting in products getting out the door sooner. This increases Auralex's capabilities for product development, not only on the storage side, but also due to the fact that the new location will have a full testing room on-site.

One of the main benefits of the new facility is the potential for updated demo rooms. The building boosts the space to host extensive demo rooms to showcase Auralex's products in real world situations, including a space intended to become an elite home theater. The new facility can also accommodate a full music recording studio, which will include a control room, and a combination live/tracking room.

"Having a space that gives us the ability to create full functioning demo rooms is a great way to show our existing and potential customers, reps and dealers how our products fit into real-world situations," continues Smith. "Now that we are officially moved in, we are excited to get these projects started and look forward to Auralex's continued success in our new home this year and beyond."