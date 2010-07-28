Prism Sound and SADiE Announce Their IBC 2010 Line-Up

Prism Sound and SADiE will be attending this year’s IBC Convention in Amsterdam with a range of products aimed at the professional broadcast and post production markets.

The main focus from SADiE is the company’s new SADiE 6 software, which is now ready to ship. Launched at last year’s IBC exhibition, SADiE 6 breaks with tradition because it represents the first time the world-famous SADiE products have been available as software-only versions.

SADiE digital audio workstations have been used for the last 18 years in broadcast, mastering, post-production and music recording applications. Until now SADiE users have needed specific proprietary hardware to run their systems but with the new SADiE packages, users can access all the speed, power and flexibility of SADiE on any computer running Microsoft Windows with ASIO compatible audio hardware, as well as existing SADiE5 hardware platforms.

The new products are application based and are focusing on the core SADiE expertise of Radio Production, TV/Film Post, Mastering, Archiving & Restoration, and high-level Sound Design. With no dedicated hardware requirements, the product range will certainly be more cost effective, taking take the SADiE brand, reputation and advantages into new markets. The extended compatibility also significantly reinforces its appeal to professional users around the world.

Prism Sound will also be showing the SADiE LRX2 multitrack location recording workstation, which is becoming increasingly popular with production companies and film crews that need to record multitrack audio for reality television programmes.

Prism Sound’s audio test and measurement division will be showing the critically acclaimed dScope Series III, the world’s most flexible and powerful audio analysis platform. The dScope Series III family includes two new analogue-only versions that are aimed at engineers and production line managers who are currently only concerned with audio analysis in the analogue domain. These variants give customers access to all the power and flexibility of the dScope Series III audio analyzer platform but at a much lower cost of entry.

Also on show will be Prism Sound’s DSA-1, the industry standard portable digital audio interface analyzer, which is unrivalled in terms of digital audio analysis capability in a hand-held instrument.

Prism Sound’s audio test and measurement systems are in use at many of the world’s leading design and manufacturing operations, in addition to delivering front-line support to engineers in the fight against audio horrors in live broadcasts.

Prism Sound and SADiE are exhibiting in Hall 8, stands E96 and E98. Please visit the stands for more information and for full product demos.

