INTEGRATED MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGIES MODULAR MOBILE RF PLATFORM ENG NEWS VEHICLE CRUISES INTO CCW 2010

Provides Broadcasters a Variety of Options and Configurations in a Flexible, On-the-Run, Cost-Effective Turnkey Solution

NEW YORK, NY (October 5, 2010) – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a business unit within the Vitec Group's Videocom Division, and a leading digital microwave technology provider, will be showcasing its Modular Mobile RF Platform (MMRP) broadcast ENG news vehicle at Content & Communications World (CCW) 2010 (Booth 930).

The MMRP is available in SD or Full HD configuration and features a full-width removable rack with 27 rack units, comfortable seating for two with a fold-down bench for editing, an integrated I/O panel, an omni/high-gain microwave antenna with pan & tilt and the availability for an in-dash 3G/4G computer system.

“We created the MMRP broadcast ENG news vehicle as we saw the increasing demand for an affordable alternative to a full-size ENG van,” says Stephen Shpock, president, Integrated Microwave Technologies. “The MMRP's ability to be customized to a broadcaster's needs enables it to provide a viable solution for all different size budgets and operations.”

IMT can transfer existing gear or provide options for SD or a full HD audio/video/RF equipment package. The compact pneumatic mast, low maintenance design and efficient workflow platform come together in a cost-effective system.

In addition, the MMRP features the Ford Transit Connect truck chassis, based on Motor Trend Magazine's “Truck of the Year,” and comes equipped with an 1800-watt inverter and compact Wilburt "Night Scan" antenna mast. The MMRP offers superior gas mileage, along with a very flexible and efficient platform for today's smaller news crews.

Available in many configurations, the MMRP works well for urban and rural environments. A shorter wheelbase and lower center of gravity contribute to the vehicle's overall ease of maneuverability, which includes parallel parking.

“We have received a lot of interest since debuting the MMRP and look forward to demonstrating the abundance of features it has to offer to our potential customers and the media at CCW,” adds Shpock.

CCW is the fall's premier conference and exhibition for media entertainment and communications technology. CCW will take place October 13 and 14 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Established in April 2010, Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC is a business unit within the Vitec Group, Videocom Division. As the premier supplier of microwave video transmission systems, IMT's legacy products can be traced back to 1990 in the Broadcast Media Industry, where we maintain a very strong market position today. IMT continues to develop state-of-the art digital microwave systems (including COFDM and VSB) for airborne, portable and fixed site applications to military, aerospace and government customers worldwide.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.