EDITSHARE ANNOUNCES GEEVS 5.0

Highly versatile broadcast server adds support for Apple ProRes and DNxHD formats, Edit While Capture capabilities and integration with full EditShare product line

Boston, MA – April 10, 2010 - EditShare®, the technology leader in cross-platform collaborative editing and shared media storage systems, is pleased to announce the new Geevs 5.0 release. EditShare acquired Geevs technology in September 2009, expanding its complete collaboration product line to include acquisition and playout for broadcasters. The new 5.0 Geevs release enhances the production workflow across EditShare solutions and incorporates new core capabilities such as support for ProRes and DNxHD. “Geevs 5.0 represents a significant upgrade for the entire broadcast platform. Across the board we have enhanced many aspects of the Geevs ingest and playout capabilities, placing Geevs ahead of the pack with regards to integrated broadcast workflows,” comments James Richings, Managing Director, EditShare EMEA. “The expanded format support and integration with other EditShare products, such as Flow and EditShare storage, means that workgroups like video journalists using Final Cut Pro or Avid can easily create, share and distribute content with greater speed. Flexibility and interoperability are key for every broadcaster; Geevs provides a solid foundation to build your broadcasting workflows, whether it is multi-camera instant replay, live studio playout, or multi-format ingest.”

Geevs multi-channel ingest and playout solutions offer a wide range of client software applications, including Geevs Sports for instant replay and dynamic slow motion.

Highlights of the new Geevs version 5.0 release:

• New User Interfaces

Sleek new user interfaces with improved functionality and intuitive controls for managing media in fast-paced broadcast environments.

• New Sports Client Application

Multichannel synchronized recording and playback with up to 16 camera feeds, including instant playout from any angle with dynamic slow motion replay. Multiple servers can be accessed and used from a single controller.

• Expanded Codec and Format Support

Geevs servers now offer seamless integration with Avid® and Final Cut Pro® editing workgroups using DNxHD, ProRes and ProRes HQ codecs.

• Integration with EditShare Storage and Flow

Geevs provides a seamless exchange of media, with direct ingest to EditShare XStream and Storage series, Flow database integration, and real-time generation of proxy files for Flow Browse. View Geevs ingest clips in Flow Browse or Flow Logger, instantly begin working with your captured media during ingest, and organize clips into Bins and Sequences.

• High Performance Audio

Support for 32-bit audio and Dolby® E offer Geevs users more advanced multi-channel audio workflows; supporting high end broadcast.

• Edit While Capture

Allows EditShare users to begin working with media in their NLE while it is still being captured. Files continue to grow in the background until ingest is stopped.

Geevs Feature Highlights:

• Ingest & Playout

Geevs Servers have a wide range of client software applications to control ingest and playout in different environments. Geevs Client is a multi-purpose I/O application. Geevs Autorun provides dedicated 24/7 channel playout. Geevs Sports provides synchronized ingest of up to 16 cameras, with instant replay and dynamic slow motion. Geevs Live provides Studio Playout with MOS integration and GPI triggers for Vision Mixer support. Geevs Multicam provides dedicated studio ingest with instant review of all angles. Other applications provide transcoding, backup, file delivery, studio logging and review, VTR Replacement and Channel Automation.

• Formats and Codecs

Geevs servers support AVI, QuickTime®, and MXF containers, as well as the newly added DNxHD, ProRes, and XDCAM™ codecs. All standard broadcast formats are also supported, including DV25, DVCPRO 50, DVCPRO HD, MPEG-2, MPEG-2 HD and Uncompressed SD and HD.

• Synchronized Ingest and Playout

Geevs offers synchronized multi-cam ingest for Sports, studio or other live multi-cam environments. With instant review of all angles, including dynamic slow motion, operators can control every aspect of their content.

• Broadcast Tools

Geevs provides a flexible set of tools for broadcasters, including an XML API, VDCP, MOS, router control, graphic overlays and GPI triggers for integration with external controllers or vision mixers.

• Flexible and Expandable HD/SD Servers

Geevs broadcast servers are available in 1U or 4U configurations for optimal flexibility. With HD and SD configurations, support for SDI and Analog Component, GPI, External Timecode, and NAS, SAN and DAS options, Geevs servers fit seamlessly into almost any broadcast environment.

• Playout During Transfer

Geevs supports Playout of files while they are still being transferred, offering huge time savings and last minute critical changes to content.

• Automation

Geevs provides support for VDCP, for integration with Automation Systems.

EditShare will be exhibiting the new Geevs 5.0 release at the NAB 2010 convention held in Las Vegas, NV on stand #SL4725. A press briefing will be held at the booth Monday, April 12th at 4:30 pm.

Press can download image resources at http://www.editshare.com/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=144&Itemid=198

About EditShare Complete Collaboration Products

EditShare shared storage solutions, EditShare Storage Series, and EditShare XStream Series enable editors and compositors to easily and economically share media and work collaboratively, regardless of the platform or application. Users connected to an EditShare network can seamlessly access in real-time a common pool of media files. Source material, work in progress and finished packages are shared and instantly available to all users on the EditShare network. The rules-driven workflow ensures that no data is ever overwritten or accidentally destroyed.

EditShare Flow, EditShare Lightworks, EditShare Geevs and EditShare Ark bookend the shared production storage workflows with advanced asset management, editing, and distribution capabilities. The integrated solutions provide a highly scalable, end-to-end media management workflow.

About EditShare LLC

EditShare LLC is the pioneer of a new category of collaborative editing solutions designed for digital media workgroups and production companies. The EditShare system fuels the collaborative creative process for digital media artists by delivering high-quality, high-performance, and cost-effective networked collaborative editing solutions. For more information, please visit www.editshare.com.

