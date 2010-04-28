WAVES AUDIO ANNOUNCES DISCOUNTED STUDENT PRICING ON SELECTED BUNDLES

— Waves continues to support aspiring engineers, producers and musicians with a 50% discount for some of the most popular and essential Waves plug-ins —

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 28, 2010 — Waves Audio, a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions, announces new discounted student pricing for selected plug-in bundles, as part of their ongoing support of aspiring audio engineers, producers and musicians, and their commitment to providing the highest quality tools. The discount pricing for qualified students is 50% off MSRP. Eligible bundles include: Musicians 1; Musicians 2; Native Power Pack; Renaissance Maxx Native; Silver; Gold Native; and four Waves Signature Series collections: The Tony Maserati Artist Signature Collection, The Eddie Kramer Artist Signature Collection, The Chris Lord-Alge Artist Signature Collection and The Jack Joseph Puig Artist Signature Collection.

To qualify for student pricing, the student and dealer are asked to provide the following:

1. A valid student ID from a recognized educational institution [a list of U.S. schools can be found here] or a Waves-certified institution [list found here]. If in doubt, users should consult orders@waves.com before completing the purchase.

2. Additional official identification (e.g. driver’s license or passport)

3. Completed Waves student discount application form, which can be downloaded at http://www.waves.com/Objects/pdf/general/student-discount-application.pdf.

Waves has consistently enacted initiatives to support education by encouraging students to acquire the skills and techniques needed for the current and future industry. Over the past few years, the Waves Certification Program (WCP) has seen thousands of aspiring producers, engineers and musicians the world over learn the basics of five essential Waves Audio plug-ins. The Waves Gold Certification Program (WGCP), introduced last year, takes Waves training to the next level, providing a hands-on, interactive educational experience for 18 additional acclaimed Waves processors. With the new student discount policy for selected plug-ins, Waves again reaffirms its dedication to the educational realm.

“By supporting students and aspiring music professionals, we are not merely urging these individuals to learn the fundamentals of Waves plug-ins, but we are opening their eyes and ears to the types of technology that will define the recording and post-production industries in the coming decades,” stated Mick Olesh, Waves Executive VP, Sales and Marketing. “Waves plug-ins should be easily available to students in their formative stage, which is why this discount is such a great thing for Waves and the music and technology educational communities.”

To be eligible for the discount, students may purchase each Waves bundle only once. Waves will return or cancel any duplicate purchase or orders by students who do not qualify. Student discounts cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. Waves reserves the right to decide if the student’s educational institution qualifies for the discount, and may refuse student discounts as may be required. Upon successful application, Waves will pre-register the software in the student’s account; the student’s Waves account login name must be included in order to be processed.

For more information, please visit www.waves.com.