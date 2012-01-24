WWNY-TV selects AXON multiviewer and video logger

AXON Digital Design, an AV conversion, processing and compliance recording specialist, has been selected by US-based WWNY-TV, to provide SynView multiviewing equipment and TRACS2 video logging/ air check device for their master control room.

WWNY-TV, based in Watertown, is the CBS-affiliated television station for Upstate New York's North Country region and is owned by the United Communications Corporation. The station signed-on October 22, 1954 as the first Watertown-based television station.

“We have selected the SynView equipment because its simplicity of configuration”, says John Seymour, Director of Broadcast Operations. “When you purchase a new piece of broadcast equipment for your facility, the configuration process can take hours or days. Fortunately AXON's software architecture makes configuration a breeze. Specifically their “live view” is a huge time-saver - the change a user makes to the configuration software instantaneously affects the output of multiviewer application, otherwise known as WYSIWYG (“What You See Is What You Get.”) Another selling point was Axon's flexibility of input and outputs cards based on single slot cards. Mix and Match options are user-friendly so you can it configure the product to your monitoring output needs”.

The TRACS2 video logger is used within the WWNY facility for recording the 24 hour broadcast day in a reliable and user-friendly format. AXON's TRACS not only records WNNY’s multiple broadcasts, it also provides easy navigation to search a particular time period and date. Moreover, once the clip is loaded you can easily set “in” and “out” points for exporting and archiving.

The TRACS recorder is accessible via the internal network and anyone can login to the recorder and view what is put to air at any given time. Whether at work, at home or on the road you can see the entire broadcast feeds through TRAC's stream technology.

Additionally WNNY’s on-staff program director has access to the recorder. This is useful to him because he'll occasionally receive a call from Nielsen inquiring the end or start-time of a particular program. No more digging through file cabinets and paper logs – the information is just a few mouse clicks away with TRACS.

WNNY cleverly combined both products: the output of the mulitviewer is fed to the input of the TRACS recording device. This allows recording all of WNNY’s off-air sources, (CBS and Fox programming), including three off-air digital channels, one analogue channel, two HD Cable Feeds, two SD cable feeds, DirectTV feed and Dish Network feed.

Occasionally, viewers call claiming WNNY was “off the air” or had a break rolled over programming. The TRACS air check device documents the above feeds 24/7 (with date and time stamp), and enables staff to identify a problem and assist with determining the cause.

The sale went through AXON’s dealer NNY, Inc. NNY, Inc. is based in Ontario New York and has been providing the best in broadcast-quality hardware and software solutions to broadcast and cable outlets, independent production facilities and corporate and educational production professionals across the Northeast US since 1992.