Broadcast International Deploys "First-of-its-Kind" Digital Signage Solution

Las Vegas, NV – Broadcast International (BCST.OB) announced today the deployment of a “first-of-its-kind” digital signage network by Zions Bank. The network – driven by an enhanced version of the Company’s MMS (Managed Media Service 2.5) Platform- replaces virtually 90% of the institution’s printed marketing collateral with a digital solution consisting of digital signage and posters, tablets, and music with messaging. The network also has the ability to deliver training and internal communications via live video and video-on-demand to associates. The announcement was made public on the opening day of the Digital Signage Expo (DSE) where MMS 2.5 is being demonstrated in Broadcast International’s Booth 829.

“Zions wanted to enrich their customers’ experience beyond the typical passive screens located behind the teller”, said Rod Tiede, President and CEO. “Together we designed a digital marketing and merchandising network that attracts the customer the moment they enter the bank via brilliant digital posters featuring mobile interactivity. We keep the customer engaged with well-placed tablets designed to attract, and offer a personal navigation experience, and large screens focused on branding and the community. Branch Managers or other authorized personnel even have the capability to add content to the playlist by leveraging our local insertion feature. Overhead music, as well as strategic branding and marketing announcements are used to provide a privacy curtain and improve both customer and associate satisfaction.”

Marilyn Taylor, Vice President of Marketing, commented that “This network has allowed us to achieve all of our objectives including cost reductions associated with marketing collateral print and distribution, improved awareness and recall, and increased customer and employee satisfaction.”

This entire solution, consisting of software, equipment, screens, network, management, installation, analytics, and field services, is provided as a turn-key managed service with a single point of contact to facilitate ease-of-operations and reduce costs.

