VuWall Is Increasing Productivity and Enhancing Visualization Experiences at ISE 2020

MONTREAL — Jan. 21, 2020 — VuWall, a leader in video wall control systems, will be showcasing intelligent video wall and visualization solutions that allow operators and managers to "control what they see" on its booth (15-K250) at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2020. The company will debut its new ControlVu touch panel and showcase the new security features, capabilities, and flexibility of the powerful TRx centralized multivideo wall management platform; VuScape video wall controllers with KVM support; and VuStream encoders and decoders.

"Control rooms are not only becoming a necessity for organizations of all sizes and missions, operators are also requiring on-demand access to a robust array of AV and IT sources," said Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO at VuWall. "Our ecosystem of interoperable products provides the most effective distribution of any sources to any display surface throughout entire organizations. At ISE 2020, we'll demonstrate how VuWall seamlessly bridges AV and IT for an easy and intelligent way to control and manage any video wall deployment."

At ISE 2020, VuWall will demonstrate the new security capabilities available within the innovative TRx 2.5 centralized management solution for configuring and operating multiple video walls, multiviewers, encoders, and decoders. TRx simplifies the deployment of complex AV-over-IP networks. The latest version of the software adds three new security features: Transport Layer Security (TLS) between the TRx GUI and TRx Server, improved user rights management, and additional KVM modes.

VuWall's new 15-inch ControlVu touch panel will also make its debut at ISE 2020, alongside the 10-inch model already on the market. The series gives operators the freedom to change layouts and control devices with a simple touch, and features the company's web-based control panel designer, which allows them to create fully customized panels easily without the need for any programming.

The newly enhanced VuScape is a high-performance video wall controller ideal for control rooms, collaboration rooms, and corporate signage. The latest version boasts collaboration and KVM support in addition to its existing video wall control functionality. With VuScape, users can control and distribute all content sources to any display on the network with the utmost flexibility and full-featured management software. At ISE 2020, VuWall will showcase the new functionality of VuScape's control software, VuWall2, a powerful and easy-to-use video wall management tool. VuWall2 now features automation enhancements including a new carousel for IP streams, color detection; TLS security; new VMS plug-ins, and full KVM support of IP sources.

ISE attendees will benefit from a demo of VuWall's new range of VuStream encoders and decoders that support H.264 and SDVoE (Software Defined Video-over-Ethernet) standards. These solutions allow high-quality video streams to be delivered across an organization's network. The VuStream series includes a range of appliances available in various form factors, resolutions, and performance features. Each appliance is compatible with VuScape controllers and can be centrally configured and managed by TRx.

At ISE 2020, VuWall will also celebrate its 10th anniversary. Join the festivities at VuWall's ISE booth on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 4 p.m.

Readers can schedule meetings with VuWall at ISE 2020, by signing up here. More information on VuWall and their full line of solutions is available at www.vuwall.com.

About VuWall

VuWall, a leader of video wall control systems, is recognized worldwide for delivering state-of-the-art controllers, encoders, and decoders — all managed by a central, intuitive control platform. VuWall eliminates the complexities of traditional video wall control and signal distribution over IP by bridging AV and IT with a hybrid AV-over-IP video wall control system and a standards-based management platform. Its intelligent video wall control and visualization solutions feature superior quality that increases productivity and enhances visualization experiences in control rooms, collaboration rooms, and corporate signage environments. The VuWall ecosystem sets a new industry benchmark in ease of use and deployment for the most effective distribution of any source to all display surfaces in professional and mission-critical applications. Its award-winning solutions power the world's most prestigious video walls within many Fortune 500 companies in more than 45 countries. VuWall is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with European offices in Tübingen, Germany. www.vuwall.com

