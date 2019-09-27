Vitec Production Solutions at Cine Gear Expo Atlanta:

New! Anton/Bauer DIONIC® 26V Series of Cine Batteries

Introduced last month at IBC2019, the new DIONIC® 26V series of cinema batteries will be showcased at Cine Gear Expo Atlanta. Developed for cinematographers, rental houses, and content creators, these 26V Li-ion batteries offer up to 240 watt-hours of reliable, safe, and efficient power for higher-power-draw cinematic cameras and LED lights. Featuring Anton/Bauer's new Gold Mount® Plus mount, the DIONIC 26V range includes 98-watt-hour and 240-watt-hour batteries as well as a quad charger, a quad discharger, and a range of mounting plates for connecting to industry-leading cameras and LED lighting fixtures.

The DIONIC 26V series has been designed to drive high-power cinematic cameras such as the ARRI Alexa LF, SXT, and 65, and will also support mobile power for popular LED panels, including Litepanels' Gemini Soft panels and ARRI's SkyPanel series. With their lighter weight and more compact form factor, the DIONIC 26V batteries offer greater mobility for camera operators and more versatility for LED placement over tethered power sources such as AC or block-style batteries. DIONIC 26V batteries can be used as a hot-swappable backup power solution for gear that is using AC power, such as VCLX block-style batteries, eliminating the need to power down cameras or LEDs to change power sources. The DIONIC 26V's built-in LCD indicator gives users the confidence to know, down to the minute, the exact runtime and remaining available power for the camera and accessories being powered.

New! OConnor Ultimate 1040 Fluid Head Offers Widest Payload in Its Class

The all-new OConnor Ultimate 1040 fluid head will also be on display at Cine Gear Expo Atlanta. Now fitted with OConnor's popular large Euro Plate as standard, the Ultimate 1040 allows for greater head capacity than its 1030 predecessor, bringing the maximum payload at a 5-inch center of gravity from 35 pounds up to 45 pounds (20 kilograms), while retaining the same performance and ergonomic features found in the signature 1030.

OConnor's Ultimate 1040 head offers a wealth of features, including a stepless, ultra-smooth pan-and-tilt fluid drag specifically enhanced to provide ultimate control and stability, as well as the patented OConnor Sinusoidal Counterbalance system that provides true, accurate balance at any point in the tilt range. Operators will appreciate that the system counterbalances down to zero, a welcome advantage given the trend to lighter-weight cameras.

The Ultimate 1040 is made of high-performance magnesium and aluminum alloys with stainless steel, and the head is finished with genuine carbon fiber to match the modern, sleek look of the multi-award-winning flowtech100 tripod. The head also features the same construction found in larger OConnor heads, including wide tilt bearings for extra stability even at the highest payloads.

"Featuring the widest payload in its class, our Ultimate 1040 fluid head can now accommodate a payload of up to 45 pounds and is built to deliver consistent results on even the most demanding sets," said Steve Turner, product manager, OConnor. "Combining the new Ultimate 1040 with flowtech means camera operators can pan and tilt a camera on set with the pinpoint precision of larger film fluid heads and with the speed and agility of run-and-gun crews. And most important, the OConnor 'feel the difference' ultra-smooth movement remains the same, regardless of payload."

Light It Your Way With Litepanels Gemini 2x1 Soft

Litepanels' Gemini 2x1 Soft LED panel can be set up in an instant to produce true, flicker-free, full-spectrum white light for any frame rate, shutter angle, or intensity. Rendering exceptional color, Gemini offers operators any color choice in the 360° color spectrum and an extensive choice of control options for designing virtually any type of light and for any shoot. The latest version of Gemini includes cinematic effects, new gel modes, and advanced fan operation. A lighting effects mode offers dynamic effects ranging from emergency lights, fire, and hue burst to lightning, fireworks, paparazzi, party lights, square, and strobe. Effects can be saved to presets for easy recall, and the presets can also be saved to a USB for easy porting to other lights.

The Gemini 2x1 – along with its Gemini 1x1 Soft counterpart – are truly versatile, providing intuitive on-board controls and remote-control options via standard DMX 512 protocol, wireless DMX, or Bluetooth. The production-friendly Gemini 2x1 can also deliver full-intensity, mobile-powered operation under battery only — an ideal complement to any of the Anton/Bauer battery lines.

Company Quote:

"Our latest solutions are designed to empower cinematographers on any shoot and in any location because we know creativity can't always wait for that 'perfect' moment. Our all-new Anton/Bauer DIONIC 26V series delivers reliable and versatile mobile power for cinematic productions; one battery can power an entire shoot including high-intensity cine cameras and lights. OConnor's Ultimate 1040 fluid head is built to deliver consistent results on even the most demanding sets and with heavy, bulky payloads. And Gemini offers an ideal LED solution for independent filmmakers and content creators, supporting virtually any in-studio or on-location lighting scenario."

— Halid Hatic, Senior Vice President, Vitec Production Solutions

A Snapshot of Vitec Production Solutions

Vitec's Production Solutions Division designs, manufactures and distributes technically advanced products which give broadcasters, film studios, production companies and independent content creators total confidence in the production equipment they depend upon to capture world class footage. Products include video heads, tripods, lights, batteries and specialty camera systems.

