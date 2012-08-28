Chyron's New HyperXLP On-Air Graphics System Provides Big Performance in a Small Footprint

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Aug. 28, 2012 -- Chyron today introduced the HyperXLP, a dual-channel-capable broadcast graphics platform that sets a new standard for performance in a compact 1-RU design. Ideal for live news, sports, and OB productions, HyperXLP occupies just a quarter of the space of a standard HyperX system and consumes half as much power. High-speed solid-state storage ensures the HyperXLP's dependable performance and low profile makes it the perfect solution when rugged design and space conservation are a must.

"The HyperXLP is a triple threat: blazingly fast, environmentally friendly, and ready for the demands of mobile production," said Bill Hendler, chief technology officer at Chyron. "With features including a high-speed multi-core processor, solid-state storage, and native stereoscopic 3D graphics capability, the system offers performance worthy of even the most advanced live news and sports broadcasts."

HyperXLP leverages Chyron's award-winning Lyric(TM) PRO graphics creation and playback software to deliver unmatched performance for its compact size. When deployed with an optional second channel, HyperXLP can meet virtually any broadcast graphic demand.

The system's powerful graphics engine -- built on the latest Intel(R) multi-core processor -- simultaneously manipulates 3D graphics faster than ever before. The system also allows stereoscopic 3D graphics to be built easily from existing scenes without any modification. With these capabilities, operators can create, edit, and update eye-catching graphics with unmatched ease. In addition, HyperXLP offers quick manual updates, as well as a powerful set of update tools including ODBC connections, Adobe(R) XMP(R) metadata, and the industry-standard Chyron Intelligent Interface(R).

Compatible with a broad range of graphic content, HyperXLP integrates easily into existing workflows. The turnkey solution also serves as a key element in Chyron's BlueNet(TM) workflow and Axis World Graphics order management system, which combines the world's most advanced graphics creation, collaboration, management, and playout systems to minimize the cycle time from creation to air while ensuring the highest production value.

