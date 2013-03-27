Triveni Digital and Xstream Announce Collaboration for Local Broadcast Market

PRINCETON, N.J. -- March 27, 2013 -- Triveni Digital today announced its collaboration with Xstream to bring video streaming services to the North American broadcast market. The two companies plan to work together to create custom tools and applications particularly suited for use by local broadcasters who want to enhance the options for consumers to access and view their content through Internet streaming.

Triveni Digital indicated that the tools and technologies offered by Xstream are a perfect fit for its broader architectural initiative aimed at enhancing the services offered by local broadcasters.

"We believe that streaming of video content is an important method of distribution for local broadcasters, but these content providers can better exploit their infrastructure and content advantages to create a superior offering. Rather than reinvent the wheel for core video streaming tools and services, we have elected to work with a leader in the category and to extend their technologies into the broadcast environment. We think this joint effort allows us to bring the optimal solution to the broadcast market," said Mark Simpson, president and CEO of Triveni Digital.

The collaboration brings tools that can be deployed immediately by broadcasters for enhanced revenues, and planned extensions that will take advantage of other key initiatives that Triveni will be announcing, including the Open MediaHub, GuideBuilder(R) Plus, and the Avisor" local news viewing system.

"We are delighted to work with Triveni Digital. The joint efforts we are announcing today create exciting opportunities to offer pioneering technology that will enhance Triveni Digitals customers' efforts to build innovative OTT and TV Everywhere solutions with our proven technology and software." said Frank Thorup, CEO and Founder of Xstream.

Xstream has been a pioneer in OTT and TV Everywhere since 1999. Drawing on its extensive experience, Xstream works with world-leading telcos, cable operators, and MSOs. Xstream delivers simpler, smarter OTT solutions characterized by superior flexibility, usability, scalability, and cost-efficiency. Xstream's comprehensive and scalable end-to-end online video management solution, MediaMaker, offers numerous key modules such as shop and payment, domain control, assets management, and analytics. Xstream also offers a suite of outstanding individual services, including: apps for connected devices, ingest, DRM, transcoding, and encoding. For additional info, product info, and customer cases, please visit www.xstream.dk.

Triveni Digital has been a leading provider of metadata management, advanced content distribution, and video quality assurance systems for the broadcast, cable, telco, and IPTV industries since 1997. Leveraging deep experience in advanced digital media technologies and leadership roles in organizations such as ATSC and SCTE, Triveni Digital products set the industry standard for reliability, ease of use, and value.

