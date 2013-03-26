Front Porch Digital Releases DIVArchive V7.1

New Version of Content Storage Management System Supports LTO-6, Introduces AXF Explorer Interface, and Integrates With More Transcoding Workflows

LOUISVILLE, Colo. -- March 26, 2013 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in cloud-based content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced the release of DIVArchive(R) V7.1, the newest version of its advanced CSM system. New features and integrations, such as LTO-6 support and new AXF handling, make the system ideal for a broader array of applications in media operations of every kind, including broadcast facilities, educational and heritage institutions, production and postproduction houses, and government entities.

"DIVArchive was built to interconnect every element of a video-oriented, file-based operation, from archive to production to transmission," said Mike Knaisch, president and CEO of Front Porch Digital. "We've enhanced the already powerful system with some very important features in order to extend usability even further and keep up with evolving formats."

One of those features is support for LTO-6 drives and media. The LTO-6 format has 2.5 TB of capacity compared with 1.5 TB for LTO-5, allowing customers to store more data within the same footprint and lowering the cost per terabyte. After working closely with the HP Storage Group to earn qualification, Front Porch Digital has extended DIVArchive to support LTO-6 drives for the entire range of HP Enterprise Class and Business Class tape libraries.

Also new in DIVArchive V7.1 is AXF Explorer, an intuitive interface for parsing Archive eXchange Format (AXF) objects. AXF Explorer's straightforward operations are performed using drag-and-drop procedures, just like in the Windows(R) operating system. AXF Explorer can copy AXF files or folders to a local or networked disk volume and can display any AXF embedded metadata.

Another major accomplishment is a recently announced partnership with file-transfer software company Data Expedition to integrate its ExpeDat(TM) WAN acceleration product into DIVArchive V7.1. The integration gives DIVArchive users a WAN acceleration option that is fully managed and supported by Front Porch Digital, and it is the first direct integration of a WAN acceleration protocol into a CSM cloud-based solution.

DIVArchive V7.1 also improves the handling of file checksum metadata within the archive so that any application can get the checksum using DIVArchive APIs (e.g., Web services API). These features make it possible for customers, and especially for storage-service providers, to get checksum values calculated by DIVArchive and validate the integrity of their digitized content at any time.

In addition, by directly integrating with Telestream's Vantage Transcode and Vantage Transcode Pro software packages, DIVArchive V7.1 now enables the complete range of Telestream's world-class video transcoding and workflows. Vantage supplies users with more formats and provides a powerful yet simple way to build and automate video workflows.

