Harmonic Ellipse 3000 Encoder Enables Pristine Video Contribution for Demanding Live Broadcast Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- March 26, 2013 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, brings its many years of video compression expertise and experience with tier-1 broadcasters and service providers to the high-end contribution market with the release of the Ellipse(R) 3000 contribution encoder. The Ellipse 3000 employs MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC 4:2:0/4:2:2 8- and10-bit compression technologies to enable transmission of pristine real-time video over satellite and broadband contribution networks. By encoding the highest possible picture quality at the front end of the broadcast chain, the Ellipse 3000 is one more way in which Harmonic is enabling amazing video experiences.

"Offering broad codec support and simple in-field firmware upgradability, Ellipse 3000 is a future-proof platform spanning from MPEG-2 SD 4:2:0 8-bit to AVC HD 4:2:2 10-bit," said Yaniv Sibony, product manager for contribution and distribution at Harmonic. "The combination of Ellipse 3000 and ProView 7100 IRD, which we introduced at IBC 2012, enables a highly flexible and easy-to-use solution for end-to-end 4:2:2 10-bit contribution workflows."

Very low latency, in conjunction with multiformat and multicodec versatility, makes the Ellipse 3000 ideal for digital satellite news gathering (DSNG) operations and live sports coverage -- or any application in which premium image quality and high performance are primary considerations.

To assure universal compatibility, the Ellipse 3000 supports DVB-S, DVB-DSNG, and DVB-S2 modulation schemes, and provides QPSK/8PSK/16QAM/16APSK constellation support. Simultaneous L-band, IP, and DVB-ASI outputs assure reliability by providing alternate distribution channels in the event of link failure.

The Ellipse 3000 high-end contribution encoder will be demonstrated at Harmonic's booth SU1411 during the 2013 NAB Show in Las Vegas April 8-11. The new contribution encoder is expected to ship in June 2013. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

