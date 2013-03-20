Betamobil Builds Innovative HD OB Truck on Riedel Real-Time A/V and Communications Network

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- March 20, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, a leading provider of real-time networks for video, audio, and communications, today announced that Berlin-based mobile production and SNG provider Betamobil has integrated Riedel technology into its newest HD OB truck. At the heart of its new six-camera unit, HD6, Betamobil uses a comprehensive system that combines Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom and the company's fiber-based MediorNet media network.

"We believe that the future of mobile productions lies within flexible setup scenarios that can be adapted to the needed application," said Thomas Busch, CEO at Betamobil. "Riedel's real-time networks, such as MediorNet and Artist, enable us to realize incredibly flexible setups that can be quickly reconfigured."

Betamobil uses a wide range of small and large OB vans that can be linked together and scaled up to form larger systems as the event or application demands. A Ross Carbonite(TM) switcher for vision mixing and a Soundcraft Vi1(TM) audio console are also key components of their design philosophy.

The Artist system in HD6 consists of an Artist 64 mainframe, which serves as the foundation for a total of 12 Artist 1000 series control panels. Because the modular Artist system can be expanded easily to 1024 x 1024 non-blocking ports, Betamobil is assured long-term investment security. Seamless integration with other OB trucks or broadcast production facilities is enabled via a simple fiber link. Also, by integrating Riedel's RockNet 100 digital audio network system with MediorNet and their Soundcraft Vi1 console, Betamobil was able to establish analog audio signal distribution without the need for a dedicated audio router.

For video distribution and signal processing in HD6, Betamobil uses two MediorNet modular mainframes equipped with Riedel's MN-HDP-6 video cards. The MN-HDP-6 cards offer two inputs and outputs, as well as two freely assignable connections with up-, down-, and cross-conversion on all inputs and outputs. They also allow for quad-split applications and support further signal processing such as audio embedding/de-embedding and frame synchronization. In addition, Betamobil uses two MediorNet Compact PRO mainframes as stagebox systems for remote applications. All signal processing and conversion options are available across all MediorNet mainframes.

"With this truck we have realized a very efficient just-enough concept without sacrificing production quality at all. It's just a very efficient set-up based on the MediorNet network approach. This allows us to adjust quickly to the needs of a specific production. By our approach we don't have to always carry the expensive overhead for the few productions where we utilize 100 percent of a big truck's capacity. If we need more cameras, editing, or audio resources, we just add it to the MediorNet network by adding another small truck or external gear. This flexibility allows us to cover more productions and to be more competitive," said Busch.

The Betamobil HD6 has already been used at various productions such as the Berlin Fashion Week.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/BetamobilHD6.zip