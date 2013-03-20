Bittree to Feature High-Performance Patch Panels for Fiber-Optic and Ethernet Cabling at 2013 NAB Show

GLENDALE, Calif. -- March 20, 2013 -- Bittree, a manufacturer of high-quality audio and video patching systems, today announced that its line of fiber-optic feed-through and data patch panels has been updated with new, easy-to-use lacing bars and flush-mounted keystone connectors. Bittree will demonstrate its updated fiber and data patching solutions in booth SU6521 at the 2013 NAB Show.

"The boundaries between broadcast, pro A/V, and IT are becoming less distinct as emerging technologies continue to shape broadcast operations and centers for content creation and distribution," said Glenn Garrard, president of Bittree. "In the face of these trends, we recognized a need for patching systems to accommodate fiber-optic, Ethernet, and other data-related cabling. With the expansion of fiber-optic technology across multiple industries, Bittree's fiber panels can be used in multiple applications from broadcast studios to server rooms."

Bittree now offers a line of data system keystone panels for LC/LC, SC/SC, and ST/ST connections. As the industry's first fiber panels to provide optional designation strips, these systems enable customized combinations of LC, SC, and ST couplers with the ability to mix and match accordingly. Available in 1RU and 2RU with configurations of 1x12, 1x24, and 2x16, the Bittree fiber-optic panels provide the versatility to meet a wide range of project requirements. With the addition of the fiber product line, Bittree now provides a single source for resellers and integrators to purchase both copper and fiber patching systems.

Because data systems are gaining popularity in broadcast and pro A/V environments, Bittree has added an additional line of Cat 6 feed-through data panels and bulkheads to accommodate integrators' needs and allow Bittree customers to purchase more solutions directly from the company. Like the fiber panels, the Cat 6 systems feature optional designation strips as well as silk-screened front panels to simplify patching for technicians.

"These high-performance patching solutions are just the latest example of Bittree's commitment to offer unique products that deliver maximum flexibility and fit the needs of a wide variety of professionals," added Garrard.

More information about Bittree's full range of patchbays and data system panels is available online at www.bittree.com.

Bittree offers a complete line of patching products, including audio, video, data, and integrated patchbays, as well as a variety of patchcords, tools, and accessories. Tailored for use in the postproduction, pro A/V, systems integration, and radio and television broadcasting fields, Bittree's patching solutions are rigorously tested to ensure long-term functionality and dependability, especially for mission-critical operations and live events.

Photo Caption: Bittree Fiber Patch Panels