Utah Scientific Announces 4K Routing Switcher

UTAH-100/UDS 4K Signal Support Designed for Ultra-High-Definition TV Production

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 19, 2013 -- Utah Scientific, a worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers, today announced a major extension of the UTAH-100/UDS routing switcher family with a new range of routing switchers offering 6 Gbps UHD-SDI signal capabilities to support new 4K signal formats (both single- and multi-link) used in ultra-high-definition (UHD) TV production. The 6 Gbps UHD-SDI solutions will provide twice the density (at half the power) and outstanding performance at a substantially lower cost than competitive 3 Gbps multi-link solutions.

The UTAH-100/UDS 4K routers bring a cost-effective signal management solution to the growing world of UHD television. Routers in this new series are available in 32 x 32, 64 x 64, and 144 x 144 matrix sizes, and they offer the same control options as the successful UTAH-100/UDS routers introduced in 2012. Complementing the new 4K routers will be a 4K signal-processing module that provides multiplexing and demultiplexing of 1.5 Gbps and 3 Gbps streams to and from the 6 Gbps format.

This modular system is based on I/O modules with 16 ports, interconnected by a crosspoint fabric that allows any input signal to feed any number of output ports. For mixed-signal applications, the new 4K routers can also be fitted with 3G cards from the UTAH-100/UDS family, providing a full range of connectivity options including coax, fiber, IP-video, and DVI/HDMI interfaces.

The UTAH-100/UDS 4K routers are controlled and monitored through a built-in Web interface that allows users to operate the system from a Web browser for local or remote control. Hardware control panels and an iPad(R) app are also available to control the routers.

"Our UTAH-100/UDS family of routers can be exactly tailored to fit a wide variety of operational requirements in all types of applications," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "The 4K version is the result of our close cooperation with Semtech's Gennum Product Group, which is rolling out a family of UHD-SDI components for the new signal formats. By working closely with component suppliers, we are able to offer our customers the solutions they are looking for as they incorporate the latest technologies into their routing infrastructure."

Utah Scientific will demonstrate the UTAH-100/UDS 4K routing switcher at the 2013 NAB Show in booth N4607. More information on the UTAH-100/UDS family of routers and other Utah Scientific products can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

About Utah Scientific Inc.

Throughout more than 35 years in business, Utah Scientific has earned its position as worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers by working with customers to meet their needs for advanced signal distribution and control technology. The company's confidence in its industry-leading products is exemplified by its renowned no-fee, 10-year warranty and validated by multiple Frost & Sullivan Customer Service Leadership Awards. Additional information about Utah Scientific and its products can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

