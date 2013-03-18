Harmonic 2013 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

At the 2013 NAB Show, Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, continues to set the bar for achieving operational and network cost efficiencies in broadcast and multiscreen production and delivery while enhancing the viewer experience. The company will showcase solutions that enable more efficient multiformat content production, more cost-effective distribution of content over any network, and better support of high-quality video delivery regardless of the display device. Throughout the show, Harmonic also will provide demonstrations of the next-generation Ultra HD digital video format and HEVC compression, as well as the company's latest Ellipse(R) contribution encoder.

Key Products

Ellipse(R) Contribution Encoder

At the 2013 NAB Show, Harmonic will launch a new addition to the Ellipse(R) line of universal contribution encoders that combines pristine image quality with ultra-low latency. More details will be announced soon.

ProMedia(TM) Family of Multiscreen Solutions

The award-winning ProMedia(TM) Suite of software and appliance solutions is engineered to optimize video production workflows for live and high-volume video-on-demand multiscreen applications. New enhancements to the suite include further ad insertion and monetization capabilities, time-shift features, and broad support for ecosystem partners.

At the 2013 NAB Show, Harmonic will demonstrate the recently unveiled ProMedia Carbon MP, a cloud-based transcoding service created for professional applications and available on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Powered by the acclaimed Harmonic Rhozet(R) technology used in the ProMedia Carbon transcoding engine, ProMedia Carbon MP enables content creators, service providers, and media professionals to convert broadcast-quality video content quickly and cost-effectively to virtually any standard media format, making it an ideal transcoding solution for a wide range of applications. ProMedia Carbon MP allows users to transcode file-based video content in the cloud on an hourly basis. Users can also access the application's powerful transcoding engine via a familiar XML API to deploy highly scalable, cloud-based transcoding workflows. In either scenario, the platform's rich user interface and flexible API allows users to perform a host of critical video operations such as SD/HD and PAL/NTSC conversions, logo insertion, color correction, and multiformat closed-captioning processing.

Spectrum(TM) ChannelPort(TM) Integrated Channel Playout System

Harmonic will announce enhancements to the market-leading Spectrum(TM) media server product line. The Spectrum ChannelPort(TM) integrated channel playout system will feature powerful new channel-in-a-box capabilities such as dual DVEs with independent branding.

The Spectrum ChannelPort platform speeds the cost-effective deployment of new SD and HD television channels by integrating branding and master control switching with clip playback on the industry's most trusted media server platform. Fully compatible with Spectrum MediaCenter(TM) and MediaDeck(TM) 7000 servers, ChannelPort fits seamlessly into existing production and playout infrastructures, reducing complexity and cutting the time it takes to launch new services.

Company Quote:

"Our 2013 NAB booth will demonstrate how integrated solutions from Harmonic provide greater flexibility and efficiency while delivering amazing video experiences. We will showcase solutions that address virtually every media production and delivery model today -- and support emerging models that leverage technologies such as the MPEG-DASH streaming and HEVC compression standards for even greater efficiency gains." -- Peter Alexander, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer, Harmonic.

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

