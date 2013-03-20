MultiDyne(R) Reduces Fiber Count With New FS-18000 Fiber-Saver, Ideal for 4K

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- March 20, 2013 -- MultiDyne(R), a leading provider of fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, today unveiled a powerful new CWDM remapper/multiplexer -- the FS-18000 Fiber-Saver. Capable of transporting up to 18 digital optical or SDI signals over a single fiber, the FS-18000 Fiber-Saver dramatically simplifies the transport of additional signals in remote locations where there is an insufficient amount of available fibers, potentially lowering a user's transmission costs. MultiDyne will display the FS-18000 Fiber-Saver at the 2013 NAB Show, at booth C10339.

"The FS-18000 Fiber-Saver is a significant advancement in the field of fiber-optic transport, as it can support up to 18 signals -- including 4K -- on a single fiber," said Frank Jachetta, president of MultiDyne. "Reducing fiber count is extremely important to our customers. The FS-18000 Fiber-Saver answers their needs by enabling them to deliver high-quality signals cost-effectively from any location, regardless of fiber access."

Utilizing the FS-18000 Fiber-Saver, a user can input any digital optical signal with a data rate of up to 4.25 Gb/sec. All 18 signals are seamlessly transmitted over one fiber, and then the receiver outputs each of the 18 signals individually. By receiving and retransmitting the optical signal, the FS-18000 Fiber-Saver offers a fresh optical budget to transmit signals over longer distances.

The FS-18000 Fiber-Saver is available as a stand-alone device or can be rackmounted, making it the ideal solution for a wide range of applications, including sports broadcasting, shared control rooms, and remote studios/STLs. Enhanced to support 4K digital television, the FS-18000 Fiber-Saver is the most reliable and flexible future-proof platform for signal transport.

