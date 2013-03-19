Aframe 2.0 Expands The Power of Cloud Video Production As Smarter Option for Managing Media Assets

LONDON and BOSTON, MA March 19, 2013 –Aframe today debuted

major enhancements to its cloud video technology, Aframe 2.0, that provides a quicker way for video professionals to get content into editing.With productivity-enhancing capabilities including integration with Panasonic’s AVC codec, a newly designed user interface, and an API Library, the new version delivers capabilities of

higher-end on premises media asset management solutions and a genuine competitive edge to its users.

Starting today, the new version of Aframe’s core platform includes Edit Flow™, a feature that allows users to export their metadata out of Aframe and directly into the three major NLE platforms – Avid Media

Composer, Apple Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere. Edit Flow dramatically accelerates the early stages of productions and reduces total editing time. Edit Flow makes video production ever faster, easier and more flexible.

With Edit Flow, Aframe users interact with the system as they have always done – uploadingtheir raw video footage from wherever they are in the world onto Aframe’s private cloud, securely store it there, and share it with anyone, anywhere as they collaborate on TV, film, corporate video or advertising spots. But now, the timecode-specific metadata that Aframe users generate when commenting, logging, sub-clipping and collecting clips in Aframe can be transferred directly from the cloud into an NLE platform. Once there, the metadata relinks with the original media – retaining all user changes automatically.

Aframe’s Edit Flow was developed in part by Aframe software engineer Jeff Bedell, a technical Emmy award winner who as Avid Technology’s employee #2 wrote the initial code for the first Avid Media Composer.

"Edit Flowaddresses a longstanding issue in the professional video workflow – the inefficiency in the

early stages of productions when multiple team members organize rough-edit footage before the professional edit process starts - and further expand the time- and cost-saving advantages of Aframe’s secure cloud video production

offering,” stated Aframe’s Jeff Bedell.

Significantly, with Edit Flow, multiple edits formats can all live together on Aframe, enabling genuine support for native camera rushes, high shoot ratios and multiple format projects. Aframe’s timecode extraction, metadata handling and export capabilities are features typically found in traditional on-premises media asset management

solutions for many multiples the price.

“With Edit Flow, Aframe completes the postproduction collaborative circle, and becomes a great tool in enabling the direction of a story resulting in more streamlined and efficient productions,” said Michael Phillips,

CTO of Cineworks Digital Studios

, Inc. and co-inventor of the Avid Film Composer who beta tested the new Edit Flow features. “Now, when producers, directors and team members assemble rough cuts and comment

about footage they compile in Aframe, their selects and remarks transfer directly to the editor in his or her NLE. It’s like the idea that many hands make light work. Aframe creates huge efficiencies during the creative editorial process by enabling entire teams of collaborators to simultaneously compile and comment on the collection of shots they want for the program, freeing the editor to focus on the magic of making the shots work together to tell the story rather than hunting for selects.”







Other Major Enhancements in Aframe 2.0:

-Capabilities for even faster mass downloads – an estimated 15X faster – saving time on the ingest when in the field or on location -

- a greatly streamlined UI that lets users instantly see what they need and jump straight to work, with Aframe’s

hallmark simplicity and social media-like look and feel.-

- an API library that allows third-party solutions to connect more readily into the Aframe platform.

-Support for Panasonic’s AVC proxy workflow, allowing Panasonic users to streamline P2, AVCCAM

and all file-based workflows for added efficiency and creative freedom. Users of Panasonic’s

latest camera codec can transmit camera-generated proxies directly into Aframe,

work on them, and relink with the full resolution media later in the edit suite

-As P2 expands to AVC-Ultra, specifically AVC LongG and AVC Proxy, Aframe also provides an ideal platform to utilize both full resolution and smaller file sizes.



Already many thousands of video professionals around the world rely on Aframe as a cloud-enabled asset management solution for production or as an adjunct to existing MAM solutions that expedites collaboration, review and approval and archive.



“Creativity is hard enough to achieve for clients and for far too long, video professionals have had to put up with all kinds of workarounds forced on them by technology,” said David Peto, CEO of Aframe. “By removing the storing, sharing and delivery frustrations of video production, Aframe 2.0 makes people mor e productive by solving the common video problems - from the first production meeting all the way through to the final edit. For companies serious about video, Aframe's cloud video technology powers people to deliver.”



About Aframe

Aframe is a web-based service designed to liberate the video industry by providing a shared, secure space for production companies, broadcasters, marketing agencies, corporate marketing departments, and any

business or individual working with the moving image. Using Aframe, producers can plan, create content, collaborate, store, edit, distribute and make footage searchable. Aframe aims to take the blood, sweat and tears out of content creation, without needing equipment or full-time staff, and only requiring an internet connection.



For more information about Aframe visit aframe.com.



MEDIA CONTACTS:

UK: Simon Gannon, Aframe Head of Marketing, simon@aframe.com +44 020 3362 9820 / +44 0773 459 2428



US: Mary Kae Marinac, PR Representative for Aframe, mkm@mkmarinac.com, +1 978-685-3136