Nevion to launch new live media networking solution at NAB

Sandefjord, Norway, March 7, 2013—At NAB (booth SU3117), Nevion, a leading provider of next-generation managed media transport, will unveil a new broadcast solution for live media networking of all signals involved in a live production—regardless of locations. The Flashlink live media networking solution can be integrated seamlessly with broadcasters’ in-house networks to provide a comprehensive offering that also includes signal processing, routing and contribution.

Flashlink live media networking encompasses all live production signals for studios, events and campus networks where system build time is reduced through an easily configured, streamlined solution. The Flashlink solution provides 10Gbps uncompressed video transport, asynchronous transport of multiplexed audio, Ethernet, data and communications over IP, and digital synch distribution -- all with the highest fiber utilization, zero latency and ultra-high quality required by today’s live video broadcasting.

The system design allows for scalability of the video layer without adding cost to any other network function. With seamless integration to broadcasters’ in-house networks, the solution enables streamlined management of the full production process, significantly speeding and improving the live production workflow.

“The beauty of this architecture lies in how seamlessly all live media services are integrated with glue infrastructure into a highly secure contribution network,” said Janne T. Morstøl, chief product and marketing officer, Nevion. “The quality and broadness of this solution and the immediate, secure connection it provides can redefine live media networking.”

The Flashlink live media networking solution, in conjunction with Nevion’s in-house and campus networking based on a distributed optical/electrical routing architecture and full studio interfacing through to contribution, provides broadcasters with an end-to-end broadcast infrastructure, all under one, fully-managed system.

Nevion’s comprehensive broadcast infrastructure offering, encompassing the Flashlink live media solution, is consistently selected by broadcasters and service providers for the world’s major sporting events. Nevion will also showcase its complete portfolio for broadcast infrastructure including live media networking, forward-looking broadcast networking, glue products and transport solutions.