Volicon Continues Latin America Sales Growth With Observer(R) Installation at Peru's America TV

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- March 11, 2013 -- Volicon today announced that Peru's America TV, a leader in the Peruvian broadcasting market, is using the Observer(R) digital video monitoring and logging system for competitive analysis, capture, and repurposing of news content for the Web, monitoring, and ad verification. Supplied by local systems integrator and Volicon reseller GABB, the Observer installation gives America TV an array of tools for ensuring the reliability of both its on-air and online content.

"The Observer brings a valuable range of capabilities to our operations, and it does so at an attractive price," said Eric Jurgensen, general manager and programming director at America TV. "In addition to providing essential monitoring tools, the Volicon system gives us convenient access to aired content and the tools we need to evaluate and address a variety of critical elements, such as image and audio quality, news presentation, ratings and scheduling, and ad playout."

The Observer system performs the continuous recording necessary for America TV to verify that advertising and program content have been aired properly and at the right time. The Observer's browser-based interface enables desktop users to search, retrieve, analyze, and export video clips with metadata. The broadcaster uses the Volicon system to log two channels -- America TV and the Canal N news channel -- along with four competitors' broadcasts, and by integrating ratings information with logged content, users can compare content to ratings performance and employ this knowledge to improve the on-air product or to reposition programming. America TV also leverages recorded video of aired newscasts to produce stories for its online portal.

The installation at America TV represents the first sale by GABB, a new distributor for Volicon solutions, as well as the first Observer deployment in Peru. With Observer systems up and running at America TV facilities in Lima, and additional systems on order to enable remote monitoring for video quality and proper local ad insertion across eight of the broadcaster's regional sites, Volicon now boasts installations in more than a dozen Latin American countries.

"We are seeing an ongoing rise in adoption of the Observer system across Latin America, and this first installation in Peru is a perfect showcase for the monitor's many capabilities," said Russell Wise, vice president of global sales at Volicon. "Users such as America TV are among the growing number of broadcasters demonstrating how extensive use of the Observer system gives media organizations a powerful multipurpose tool for delivering highly competitive programming."

