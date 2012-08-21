Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Continues Its Commitment To The Latin American Market

New Dedicated Sales Director, Spare Parts Center to Expand Company Operations Locally

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, AUGUST 21, 2012 – Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment markets, continues its commitment to the Latin American market with the appointment of Elizeu (Eli) Moraes as regional sales director. Based in the Vitec Group’s local divisional office in São Paulo, Brazil, Moraes will support regional broadcast customers and work with authorized dealers and channel partners in Latin America to drive the sale of Nucomm and RF Central products, solutions and engineering services. He will also set up the company’s new spare parts and post-sales engineering support center to better service the company’s large and growing installed base.

With more than 30 years of experience, Eli Moraes brings tremendous knowledge and expertise to the role and an impressive background in broadcast industry and business management. Prior to joining the Vitec Group and IMT, Moraes held senior engineering positions with TV Globo de São Paulo, Cultura Television and Globo Comunicação e Participações.

“We understand that after-sales support is part of the investment our customers make in IMT solutions,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “Having Eli take the reins in Latin America allows IMT to better support its dealer network in the region and stock product so that it is readily available on short notice. This expanded support is especially important for our Brazilian customers who are faced with the challenge to provide seamless coverage of such high-profile events as FIFA Cups and the summer games in 2016.”

The Vitec Videocom Brazil office, which opened last summer, aims to offer local sales, service and support staff to clients in the growing Latin American region. Moraes, along with his team of local engineers, will help provide broadcasters and regional resellers with quicker, more cost-effective solutions from IMT. In addition, the company recently opened a spare parts center and post-sales engineering support inside the Brazil office in order to help service equipment and train the regional customers more efficiently.

Customers and resellers will have the opportunity to meet with Moraes and get personal demos of award-winning Nucomm and RF Central equipment at the SET Congress and the 21st edition of the Broadcast and Cable Show on the Vitec Group Booth B11A.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found atwww.vitecgroup.com.