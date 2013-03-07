Apantac Debuts Loudness Monitoring SDI to HDMI Conversion Solution at NAB 2013

Apantac, provider of cost-effective multiviewers, video walls, extenders and signal processing solutions, is debuting its new Pinnacle SDI to HDMI converter / scaler with loudness monitoring at NAB 2013, booth N4613. Pinnacle-L is a companion product to the TAHOMA MiniQ Multiviewer for production monitor wall applications and is an ideal solution for turning a low-cost consumer LCD panel into a broadcast quality loudness monitoring device.

The Pinnacle-L converter is designed for SDI to HDMI conversion and scaling and supports the on-screen display of ATSC A/85 and EBU R128 loudness monitoring.

It supports 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs and displays an HDMI/DVI output up to 1080P resolution.

Pinnacle-L also provides an HD-SDI output that matches the HDMI output resolution, which means that in addition to being a loudness monitoring device, this converter/scaler offers a variety of user-selectable on-screen display(OSD) for very specific monitoring requirements. The OSD includes: audio/video alarms, up to 16 channels of audio meters, labels, tally and safe area markers.

Pinnacle-L also supports the following features:

-Audio monitoring for analog audio as well as HDMI and SDI embedded audio.

-Dynamic serial tally / UMD (under monitor display) and GPI tally are standard features.

-WSS and AFD

-Native support for Apantac AXP

-Built-in de-interlacer to achieve the highest image quality possible

Pinnacle-L operates as a standalone unit, or up to 8 can be combined to fit into the TAHOMA MiniQ frame and can be mixed and matched as part of the TAHOMA MiniQ Multiviewer solution.

A version of Pinnacle without the loudness monitoring is also available.

Apantac will be at NAB 2013, booth N4613.



About Apantac LLC

ApantacLLC (www.apantac.com) is a leading designer and developer of high quality, cost effective image and multiviewers, video walls, and signal processing equipment.The Apantac product line has been specifically designed to provide users with a flexible and innovative technology solution for signal extension and processing.

The Apantac product line includes; Multiviewers, video walls, extenders, switches, splitters, matrices, fiber optic extenders, HDBase-T solutions, RS232 converters and accessories and compact DA’s, converters and embedders.These products are sold globally through direct selling channels, a growing network of dealers, system integrators, OEM’s and various other partners.

Apantac was founded in 2008 and is a privately held company with its headquarters located in Portland, Oregon, USA.