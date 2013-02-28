Riedel Communications Expands U.S. Service and Support Team

GLENDALE, Calif. -- Feb. 28, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, a leading provider of real-time networks for video, audio, and communications, today announced that the company has expanded the service and support team based at its U.S. office in Glendale, Calif.

"Comprehensive service and support is crucial for the mission-critical solutions that we provide," said Sascha Kneider, head of technical services, North America, Riedel Communications. "We decided to expand our U.S. team to ensure that we're offering the highest level of service."

To offer customers an even higher degree of direct support, Riedel Communications has expanded its service and support team with the appointments of Emily Tang Carter and Tyrone Carter as system and support engineers, and Jing Pu Carter as service and support engineer. These new Riedel team members will provide direct email and phone assistance as well as on-site support.

Customers can reach Riedel Communications' U.S. service and support team by phone at +1 (818) 409-6930 or by email at customerservice-us@riedel.net.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

All trademarks mentioned herein are acknowledged as property of their respective owners.