Broadpeak TV Connect 2013 Preview

TV CONNECT 2013 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

Broadpeak -- Stand 218

Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery networks (CDN) and high-performance video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, and hybrid TV operators worldwide, will introduce several innovative technologies at TV Connect 2013. The exhibition takes place March 19-21 at London's Olympia Exhibition Centre.

For the first time in Europe, Broadpeak will demonstrate umbrellaCDN, a new solution -- geared toward content providers -- that makes the allocation of content to multiple CDNs possible. Broadpeak will also introduce C-CAS and showcase nanoCDN, two powerful new CDN technologies that streamline the delivery of advanced TV services while reducing operational expenses for operators. By addressing the needs of both operators and content providers, Broadpeak provides the total package for advanced content delivery.

New Products and Technology Demos

NEW -- umbrellaCDN

Utilizing Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN solution, content providers can allocate the ideal CDN for their content according to various criteria such as format, end-user location, content provider, quality, or time of day. umbrellaCDN also offers the possibility to centralize content geoblocking to manage the sending of replacement content and the modeling of quotas. Advanced analytics provide full information about the audience and the content consumption. Ideal for content providers, the versatile solution also solves the needs of operators using multiple CDNs.

NEW -- C-CAS

At TV Connect 2013, Broadpeak will showcase C-CAS (Conditional Access System-Compliant Adaptive Streaming), an innovative technology that enables pay-TV operators to support adaptive streaming protocols while simultaneously remaining compliant with conditional access systems on subscribers' existing set-top boxes (STBs).

Leveraging adaptive streaming technologies, C-CAS unifies the video user experience across next-generation and existing STBs, with the end result being superior video quality for subscribers in a very short time frame and at a minimum cost for pay-TV operators. The first application of C-CAS is available on Broadpeak's widely deployed BkS100 VOD servers, enabling operators to ensure a superior Quality of Experience (QoE) while relying on adaptive streaming controlled at the network level as opposed to the player.

Broadpeak's C-CAS is shortlisted for the "Best Network Technology for IPTV and OTT TV" award at TV Connect 2013.

nanoCDN

Broadpeak will demonstrate its award-winning nanoCDN technology at the TV Connect 2013. Harnessing subscribers' home networks, nanoCDN dramatically reduces infrastructure investments for network service providers. The first application of nanoCDN is to optimize live OTT video delivery, with more applications to be supported in the future.

nanoCDN improves the scalability of live OTT TV content by effectively managing video consumption peaks that are not supported by the network infrastructure. Utilizing nanoCDN, cable and telecom operators can cost-effectively deliver high-quality, live OTT video services to millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from the operator network.

Company Overview:

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, and OTT services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several simultaneous million streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

