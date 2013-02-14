New Products and Features on Display at the 2013 NAB Show

Vimond Platform -- New Single Source, Multi-format Streaming and DRM Capabilities

Vimond will showcase new single source, multi-format streaming and DRM capabilities as part of the Vimond Platform. These new capabilities allow streaming from a single source to multiple technical platforms and formats including Adobe(R) Flash(R), Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, Apple(R) HLS, and mobile devices. Cross-platform video-streaming technology dynamically remuxes video streams to different platforms, significantly lowering the number of formats needed and making it possible for Vimond customers to stream high-quality video with no buffering or waiting. The capability includes digital rights management for Silverlight(R), Flash, HLS, and mobile devices.

Vimond Experience -- New Resume Playback

Vimond will showcase a multi-screen feature which allows users to resume playback on content distributed through Vimond Control Center. The resume playback feature enables the end user to resume watching videos across platforms as well as being able to see which assets have been viewed completely, partly, or not. This solution allows the end user to pick up any device at any time and proceed watching the stream where they left it. The resume playback feature also enables content holders to review data and user patterns to learn more about how their content is consumed.

New Universal Video Player

Vimond will showcase its new universal video player which supports Flash(R), Silverlight(R), and HTML5. Leveraging single-source, multi-format streaming technology, the universal players will allow viewers to watch the same content across different player platforms from a single source.

New Live Sports Center Product

Vimond will showcase its advanced Live Sports Center which enables spectators to watch live and on-demand sporting events in an extensive and feature-rich Silverlight(R) player framework. The Live Sports Center engages the audience by giving the user the ability to switch camera angles or live streams, watch highlights from the game, chat with other viewers, publish comments to Facebook, review team statistics, and see match and team line-ups, all within the player framework with tabs and overlaying information fields.

Vimond Media Solutions Quote:

"For this year's NAB Show, we have a host of new exciting solutions to introduce to broadcasters, content owners, and service providers. We've added many new capabilities to our already advanced Online Video Platform, which can be controlled using our equally advanced Vimond Control Center management tool. Today's race is about engaging the viewers where and when they choose, with the right level of enhancing services. That's why it is so important to have a real-time and open distribution platform that integrates efficiently with existing and future workflows and systems. With our solution, customers have the freedom and robustness to captivate the audience and boost their return. We designed the system to create the most commercially successful TV Everywhere service in the Nordics, and now we constantly enhance it to cater to the various needs of all of our market-leading customers." -- Helge Høibraaten, CEO of Vimond Media Solutions

Company Overview

The Vimond platform provides a comprehensive environment for managing and delivering advanced multi-format over-the-top (OTT) and TV everywhere services, with full facilities for all creative, logistical, and business aspects of the operation. With its modular architecture, Vimond offers sophisticated tools and controls for every aspect of an online TV service, from ingest and encoding through conditional access to business intelligence reporting.

Vimond Media Solutions delivers a solid online video platform, a powerful video management system, and great viewer experiences to help ensure financial success for its customers.

The solution has been in production with TV 2 Sumo, the most successful OTT service in the Nordic market, for more than 10 years. Several other leading broadcasters and service providers across the region are also using the Vimond Media Solutions to power their online programming, including MTV3 Katsomo in Finland, Filmnet, Cnow and C Sports in the pan-Nordic area, TV4 Play in Sweden, and RiksTV Ekstra in Norway.

Based in Bergen, Norway, Vimond is one of a number of successful technology companies spun off from national broadcaster TV 2, together with Vizrt, StormGeo, Mosart Medialab, and Wolftech.