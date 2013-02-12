Haivision at the 2013 NAB Show

2013 NAB Show Preview

April 8 – 11 | Las Vegas

Haivision | Booth SL6605

New at the NAB Show

At the 2013 NAB Show, Haivision will introduce bold new solutions that allow users to capture, manage, and publish media content to Internet audiences. These new solutions are coupled with Haivision's industry-leading encoding (Makito(TM)) and cloud transcoding (KulaByte(TM)) technologies, along with new Internet transport technologies. Haivision will also debut the Makito X series, the company's next-generation, high-definition, H.264 encoding platform with dual-channel HD encoding capabilities.

With these new solutions, Haivision brings together performance streaming technology with on-premise and cloud-based media management systems. Anchored by the industry-leading HD H.264 encoding technology, including the new Makito X series, Haivision offers end-to-end workflow solutions for enterprise IPTV, secure channel monitoring, multichannel recording, and media management both on-premise and in the cloud.

Haivision helps organizations establish the most cost-effective streaming workflows and deliver both live and on-demand content to users anywhere. Haivision's latest innovations offer the most complete, integrated, and simplified solutions so content producers can deliver content within and beyond the enterprise on multiple viewing devices.

Media Contribution | Extreme Encoding

Haivision's next-generation, award-winning encoding technology

Makito(TM) X will make its debut at the 2013 NAB Show. Haivision's next-generation, high-definition H.264 encoding platform with dual-channel HD encoding, Makito X2, delivers twice the quality at half the bandwidth of competing encoders. Makito X2 carries on the tradition of the Makito with only 55 milliseconds of encoding latency, an extensive feature set, and the ability to deliver multiple bit rates (MBR) from each source simultaneously. This low-latency encoder is available as a standalone appliance or in a rackmount enclosure, supporting up to 12 channels of HD-SDI 1080p60 encoding within 1RU, and delivering the highest channel density in the industry.

Media Management and Delivery

Haivision's new media management and cloud technology

Haivision blends expertise in live performance streaming with world-class media management solutions. At NAB, Haivision will introduce two new media management solutions: on-premise technology for capturing and sharing the most valuable user-generated content, and cloud technology to assure that content reaches a target audience in any format required.

Company Overview

Haivision delivers advanced technology for streaming, recording, managing, and distributing secure IP video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military markets. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago, with technical excellence centers in Beaverton, Ore.; Austin, Texas; and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.

