NVerzion 2013 NAB Show Preview

At the 2013 NAB Show, NVerzion will introduce NGuide, a powerful new tool designed to ensure the integrity of electronic programming guide (EPG) information. The company will also demonstrate Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS), a highly flexible, scalable automation solution that integrates a broadcaster's existing hardware and software systems into one platform, as well as its NCompass file-based workflow manager.

Key Products and Technology Demos

New for the 2013 NAB Show -- NGuide EPG Tool

At the 2013 NAB Show, NVerzion will unveil the NGuide, a powerful new broadcast automation tool designed specifically for the EPG market. Leveraging a prebuilt schedule, NGuide allows the broadcaster to select multiple daily schedules to create a compatible text-formatted list. This list can then be published to the customer's EPG Web server to ensure accurate timing and advance scheduling for the viewers.

NCompass -- Now With Licensing Flexibility

NVerzion will demonstrate the newest version of NCompass, a software platform that streamlines the processing and playout of file-based content, which now includes enhanced licensing flexibility. The new licensing configuration provides a bundled (up to five) package for the broadcaster's most commonly used content delivery services. This is offered as a convenience to the broadcaster while ensuring a cost-effective package in lieu of individual interface licensing.

NCompass enables stations to manage any content delivery platform with a single, common user interface, providing access to program metadata and allowing operators to take content directly from providers to the on-air video server. Users can perform simple drag-and-drop transfers manually, or set preferences for automatic processing of common tasks, such as transfers, file naming, and program segmenting. With file-based workflows quickly becoming the norm, NCompass offers broadcasters a streamlined solution for easy and cost-effective management of content and metadata.

Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS)

Attendees to the NVerzion 2013 NAB Show booth will see a demonstration of CLASS, the flexible, scalable automation platform that provides an alternative to station-in-a-box solutions. Rather than replace existing equipment, CLASS uses software systems and controls to integrate a broadcaster's legacy hardware and software systems into a unified platform. The solution can also be easily scaled up to accommodate hundreds of channels.

CLASS provides systemwide control for ingest, traffic, graphics, and playout, and is interoperable with all manufacturers and common traffic systems, making it a comprehensive platform that delivers continuous and reliable operation. NVerzion also offers a complete CLASS package that can include any of the necessary components for automation, traffic, video server, master control/routing, and character generation. Providing the leading-edge technologies for these individual components results in a seamless, robust, and resilient system solution.

Company Overview:

For more than 20 years, NVerzion has been providing cutting-edge tools to make digital broadcasting and television station automation more efficient and cost effective. NVerzion software solutions deliver the latest advancements in broadcast technology to automate the control of the equipment chain in the entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content. The company's products are designed for simple intuitive operation, taking the guesswork out of system implementation, and all NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support. More information is available at www.nverzion.com.

