Triveni Digital 2013 NAB Show Preview

At the 2013 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will showcase the latest advancements in DTV monitoring and program guide metadata management. Attendees to the Triveni Digital booth will learn how to effectively monitor and analyze DTV transport streams as well as comply with worldwide audio loudness standards and legislation using the StreamScope(R) real-time DTV transport stream monitors and analyzers with advanced audio loudness monitoring capabilities.

Triveni Digital's CSO, Rich Chernock, will deliver two technical presentations during the Broadcast Engineering Conference. The first session, titled "ATSC 2.0: What Is It and How Will it Benefit the Broadcaster?" is scheduled for April 7, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. During the presentation, Chernock will examine the inner workings of the ATSC 2.0 standard, explaining its massive benefits for broadcasters as well as providing insight on how it relates to similar hybrid TV activities around the world.

The second presentation, "IEEE BTS Tutorial: IP in the Broadcast Plant," will take place April 8, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Intended to address the fact that IP connections are increasingly being used in broadcast plants (television and radio) -- both for control and for transport of content -- this tutorial session offers a practical view of what is involved in using IP in the plant and many of the considerations necessary for its use.

StreamScope(R) DTV Monitoring Systems for Video and Audio Quality Assurance

At the 2013 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will demonstrate the StreamScope(R) MT-40 and RM-40 DTV transport stream analysis and monitoring solutions, featuring advanced audio loudness monitoring capabilities.

Triveni Digital's StreamScope MT-40 provides end-to-end MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transport stream analysis and monitoring for DTV services carried by broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, or mobile networks. Utilizing the powerful MPEG analyzers, users can monitor multiple ATSC M/H transport streams and ensure transport streams meet current industry standards. Through a user-friendly interface, the system displays mobile frame timing and structure, parade and ensemble usage, SSC cross-table analysis, and more.

The StreamScope RM-40 helps operators maintain a high video QoS by providing comprehensive, configurable, and cost-effective DTV transport stream monitoring for broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, and IPTV networks at local and remote sites. A web-based, color-coded user interface displays drill-down dashboards, video and audio thumbnails, dynamic charts and graphs, and detailed current and historical reports. After identifying an error, the system sends meaningful alarms to station engineers via text message or email so that they can rapidly troubleshoot errors as well as analyze and resolve chronic or network-wide issues.

Both StreamScope units feature advanced loudness monitoring functionalities that allow users to monitor and analyze audio loudness according to the most recent ITU-R Recommendation BS.1770-3. This dramatically simplifies broadcasters' ability to log and export accurate dialnorm and LKFS/LUFS loudness measurements of broadcasts continuously and in real time in order to comply with loudness monitoring legislation, such as the U.S. Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act. Engineers can easily perform 24-hour spot checks of the audio stream to determine whether audio discrepancies occurred during short- or long-form programming and resolve future audio loudness issues.

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com

