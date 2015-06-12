Audient iD14 Now Shipping in US

Ventura, CA – Audient is proud to announce that the brand new bus-powered interface iD14 is now shipping worldwide and is available to purchase from your authorized dealer.

​​iD 14 offers two channels of Audient’s classic console mic preamps delivering 10 in/4 out with Burr-Brown AD/DA converters, all in a compact, stylish desktop package.

“The mic pres are exactly the same as those found in our flagship ASP8024 console and throughout the rest of the product range, delivering unbeatable audio quality for the price,” says technical director, Tom Waterman.

One of the few USB audio interfaces in its price range to offer ADAT expandability, iD14 gives the option to add external mic preamps - such as the soon to be available ASP800, which can give you up to 10 inputs.

iD14 also introduces Audient’s revolutionary ScrollControl. With a touch of a button iD14’s volume encoder becomes a virtual scroll wheel that allows you to adjust DAW hosts, plug-in parameters, iD14’s mixer app and even scroll through your iTunes library - just like you’re adjusting a piece of hardware. Wherever your mouse pointer hovers, the iD knob can scroll to control!

Other key features of iD14 include:

1 x Discrete JFET Instrument Input

Main Speaker Output

Independent Class-AB Headphone Output

Full Monitor Control Functionality (software controlled)

ADAT Input for Expandability

Low Latency DSP Mixer

All-Metal Enclosure

For more information, visit www.audient.com.