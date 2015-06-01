AJA Promotes Dave Sampson to Director of Global Sales

Grass Valley, CA (June 1, 2015) -- AJA Video Systems announced today that Dave Sampson has been promoted to Director of Global Sales. Sampson has been with AJA for just under five years, and has successfully established and deepened the company's relationships with industry developer partners.

“When we hired Dave, we knew we were getting someone with incredible industry experience and depth, but he has continued to exceed expectations year over year with the skills that he’s brought. His efforts have resulted in immense and continued growth in our Developer Partner business, “ said Nick Rashby, president, AJA Video Systems. “In addition to his proven business acumen, Dave is an extremely sincere and likable person who is well suited to inspire our awesome salespeople around the world to take things to the next level as AJA continues to expand into new markets.”

In his new role as Director of Global Sales, Sampson will oversee all global sales functions across the company. He started at AJA as OEM Sales Manager in 2011, and most recently served with the company as Senior Partnership Manager. Under his direction, AJA’s Developer Partner business has grown by an astounding 950% in just four years. He has also designed and implemented successful new sales processes and procedures to achieve ambitious company-wide sales goals.

Sampson has over 20 years of sales experience in professional digital content creation software and hardware catering to both corporate and enterprise level customers. Sampson joined AJA from Autodesk’s Media & Entertainment Division where he spent over 15 years in various sales management positions. During his tenure with Autodesk, Sampson managed teams ranging from five to over 15, delivering the highest revenue per headcount in Autodesk’s entire business portfolio. Prior to overseeing sales for the top-20 worldwide accounts for Autodesk M&E, Sampson managed all of M&E Sales for the Americas and Latin America. He started with the company in 1998, in sales for Discreet Logic, which was later acquired by Autodesk. Throughout his sales career, Sampson continually surpassed quota milestones, and participated in multiple sales and negotiation workshops to extend his professional skillset.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

# # #

All trademarks referenced herein belong to their respective companies.