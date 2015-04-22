Sonnet Announces Avid-Qualified DX Thunderbolt Adapter

Product Enables Media Pros to Use Avid Mojo(R) DX and Avid Nitris(R) DX on Any Avid-Qualified, Thunderbolt(TM)-Enabled Computer for Maximum Performance

IRVINE, Calif. -- April 22, 2015 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced the availability of the Sonnet DX Thunderbolt(TM) Adapter for Avid(R) Media Composer(R) Mojo(R) DX and Avid Nitris(R) DX. Formerly built by Sonnet and offered by Avid, the DX Thunderbolt Adapter is now marketed exclusively by Sonnet to users of Avid's Mojo DX digital video capture, editing, monitoring, and output system and Nitris DX high-performance SD and HD broadcast news editing system. With the DX Thunderbolt Adapter, media professionals can leverage these popular Avid solutions with Avid editing software on any Avid-qualified, Thunderbolt-equipped computer.

"There are many Sonnet products that have enabled the Avid user community to harness the power of Thunderbolt while preserving their investment in PCIe cards and devices. The latest example is the DX Thunderbolt Adapter, which enables users to get amazing performance from their investment in Mojo DX and Nitris DX when upgrading to state-of-the-art platforms such as the new Mac Pro," said Greg LaPorte, vice president of sales and marketing, Sonnet Technologies. "With Sonnet now offering this product, we are making available a field-proven device that enhances Mojo DX and Nitris DX workflows and is qualified and supported by Avid."

With the Sonnet DX Thunderbolt Adapter, media professionals can use Mojo DX or Nitris DX in conjunction with Avid editing software running on any Avid-qualified computer equipped with Thunderbolt ports. The DX Thunderbolt Adapter delivers smooth, highly responsive performance for two streams of uncompressed 10-bit HD video with eight audio streams. With ultralow latency and high sync accuracy, the adapter enables editing workflows that are faster and more efficient than ever.

"Sonnet is well-known for providing Thunderbolt-equipped solutions -- such as their xMac Pro Server and Echo Express III products -- that streamline editing workflows both in the studio and on location, so it makes perfect sense to transition the DX Thunderbolt Adapter to them," said David Colantuoni, senior director of product management, creative tools and storage, at Avid. "We are happy that Sonnet can continue to offer this Avid-qualified product because it provides powerful expansion capabilities to our joint users."

More information about the DX Thunderbolt Adapter and other Sonnet Technologies products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCIe(R) card expansion systems, pro media readers, RAID storage systems, and storage, network, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For nearly 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

