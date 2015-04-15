Calrec Invests for Future by Positioning Henry Goodman and Dave Letson Into New Roles to Focus on Development, Support, and Sales

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- April 13, 2015 -- At the 2015 NAB Show, Calrec today announced the formation of two senior management roles, with Henry Goodman in the new role of director of support and market development and Dave Letson as vice president of sales.

Goodman has been in the audio console industry for 35 years, with 27 years' experience in sales. He has developed strong relationships across the globe and will work closely with customers to identify how best to support their needs, both present and future. Working with both the sales and product management teams, Goodman brings his commercial strengths to the challenge of developing customer-lead products that will continue to fulfill the needs of Calrec's customer base. Further to this, Goodman will concentrate on the proactive development of the customer support function to continue improving Calrec's already exemplary customer service levels.

Letson previously headed up Calrec America and is now the driving force behind global sales. Having spent the last four years establishing Calrec's U.S. sales team in Los Angeles, he will now strengthen the team at the U.K. office in Hebden Bridge.

"These new roles and areas of focus will strengthen Calrec's market position and reputation as a global leader," said Calrec CEO James Gordon. "Calrec is well-regarded for its customer collaboration and support, and Henry's appointment will put even greater emphasis on this. Dave was the natural choice for the sales role, having spent the past four years building the very successful U.S. office. His record and reputation speak for themselves."

# # #

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec-DaveLetson.jpg

Photo Caption: Dave Letson, Calrec Vice President of Sales

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec-HenryGoodman.jpg

Photo Caption: Henry Goodman, Director of Support and Market Development at Calrec