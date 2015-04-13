The Tiffen Company Debuts Its New Breed of Diffusion Filters at NAB 2015

Las Vegas, NV – April 12, 2015 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of Academy Award-winning solutions, will highlight the latest from its full line of Diffusion Filters with demonstrations of the subtle, yet dramatic effects of Tiffen’s Pearlescent, Satin and Black Satin diffusion filters, along with the new Black Diffusion filters at NAB 2015. This year’s recipient of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Scientific and Technical Achievement Award for the development of IRND Filter Technology, Tiffen filters are industry-renowned and are the choice for imagemakers worldwide. The highly anticipated Black Diffusion filter lineup will be on display at the Tiffen booth (C6019), where attendees are invited to be among the first to experience side by side filter demonstrations.

All three of the new Black Diffusion filters will be available for demonstration and testing at NAB 2015. The selection includes:

Black GlimmerGlass

The new Black GlimmerGlass filter offers all of the same classic beauty-enhancing qualities as the original GlimmerGlass filter with even more subtlety. It softens fine details by adding a unique mild glow to highlights, removes harsh sharpness from modern lenses and adds a pleasing overall blending to contrast levels.

Black Pearlescent

Tiffen’s Pearlescent filters create a subtle new look and a special atmosphere by softening excess sharpness and contrast. Designed with its original Pearlescent predecessor in mind, the Black Pearlescent filter adds a crisp halo to spectacular highlights and gently softens the overall image with a smooth glow.

Black Soft/FX

Using a pattern of tiny “lenslets,” Tiffen’s Soft/FX filter lineup puts fine image elements such as wrinkles and blemishes out of focus while sharpening larger details. The Black Soft/FX filter, the latest addition, adds a special touch by giving photos a continuous softening effect with increasing atmospheric haze.

NAB attendees are invited to see the new Black Diffusion filter line in Tiffen’s booth (C6019) for comparison with other Tiffen Diffusion Filter favorites. The live demonstration area will have two identical cameras for filter testing, set up on tripods and mounted with matte boxes to reduce the amount of environmental light from the show floor. The 4K live feed will appear on two separate split-screen monitors. On the left side of each monitor, the original image will be shown, and on the right side, the image as it appears through the chosen filter will be shown. Attendees can choose from a variety of Tiffen filters to compare images between different filters or between a filtered and non-filtered image.

Available filters will include, but are not limited to, all three Black Diffusion filters, the original GlimmerGlass, Pearlescent and Soft/FX filters, the Bronze GlimmerGlass filter and the Black and White Satin filters.

Pricing and Availability

Filters from the new Black Diffusion line are now available from Tiffen. For more information, or to explore other award-winning Tiffen filter options, please visit http://tiffen.com/tiffen-filters/.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences®, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the digital imaging accessory industry.



For more information on Tiffen, please visit http://www.tiffen.com.



Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. EMMY is a trademark property of ATAS/NATAS. ACADEMY AWARD and ACADEMY AWARDS are registered trademarks of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

